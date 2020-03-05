Nicole Scherzinger Looks Smoking Hot In A Sparkling Sequin-Covered Pantsuit

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger surprised her 4.4 million Instagram followers with a stunning double Instagram update that showcased a bold ensemble. Nicole didn’t mention what the occasion was for wearing the look in the caption of the post, and she posed in a fairly nondescript hallway with beige walls and a graphic black-and-white printed carpet.

For the Instagram update, Nicole rocked a unique pant suit that had some major street style vibes. The pants were loose-fitting, and draped over her toned thighs. They had a waistband that nipped in at her slim waist, and pockets. She tucked one finger into her pockets as she posed for the first shot. The pants were crafted from an ethereal sequinned material that caught the light and sparkled. In the caption, she referenced the unicorn vibes of the fabric.

She layered on a plain white t-shirt with a high neckline that obscured her cleavage, and topped it with a blazer that matched her pants. It was crafted from the same sparkling material, but had a structured fit that looked stunning with the looser pants. A pale blue trim accented the jacket, going along the lapels, hem, pockets and more.

Nicole finished off the ensemble with a pair of high-heeled white boots, and parted her hair in the middle, wearing it down in a sleek style. She rocked a subtle smoky eye and soft red lipstick.

In the second shot, Nicole tucked both thumbs in her pockets, and raised her head slightly to deliver an attitude-packed look at the camera. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression, and the angle showed off a delicate choker she wore around her neck.

She paired the post with a motivational caption that sought to inspire her fans.

Her eager Instagram followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 62,800 likes within just 10 hours. It also received 419 comments in the same time span, as many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Beautiful outfit and beautiful queen,” one fan said.

“Phenomenal outfit,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Thank you for existing,” one follower added.

Another commented “thank you for being such a magical light in all of our lives.”

The brunette bombshell loves pieces that glitter and sparkle, as her Instagram page proves. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a “glammed” photo update in which she rocked a pink mini dress. The dress had a fairly simple body-con silhouette, but was made more interesting by the sparkling sequinned material it was crafted from.