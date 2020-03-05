American Model Sarah Houchens Slays In Barely-There Red Lingerie

Sarah Houchens turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a smoking hot new post that saw her showing plenty of skin.

The eye-popping addition to the American model’s feed was shared on Thursday and was an instant hit with the babe’s 722,000 followers. The post included both a selfie photo and a video of the babe standing in front of a large mirror in her apartment while playfully pulling at her long, blond tresses.

Sarah appeared to have not yet gotten dressed for the day, as she was rocking nothing more than a set of sexy lingerie. The barely-there ensemble was from the popular brand Fashin Nova and was in a bold red color that highlighted the stunner’s gorgeous, allover glow.

The blond bombshell’s skin-baring ensemble included an underwire-style bra that did way more showing than covering up. The piece featured thin shoulder straps that showcased Sarah’s toned arms as well as a thick band that wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame. The bar also boasted a mesh fabric over its cups that nearly provided a full amount of coverage, though fans were still treated to a teasing glimpse of cleavage.

Sarah also sported a pair of matching panties that took her look to the next level. The frilly thong allowed the stunner to show off her sculpted legs and peachy booty thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. Meanwhile, the garment’s scalloped waistband was pulled high up on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to the Instagram hottie’s racy outfit, ensuring that all eyes were on her impressive physique. Her platinum tresses were worn down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulder, and she wore a pink lip gloss and a thick coat of mascara to make her striking facial features pop.

Fans were quick to make use of the like and comment features of Sarah’s latest Instagram upload. The post has been double-tapped nearly 3,000 times within just 35 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens of fans left notes underneath the photo as well, many of which contained compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re absolutely perfect,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Sarah was “a truly beautiful lady.”

“Seeing your post certainly helps make the day more amazing!” commented a third fan.

This is hardly Sarah’s first time flaunting her incredible figure on her Instagram page. Just yesterday the model showed off her curves again in a minuscule blue bikini and unbuttoned mini skirt. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the upload more than 12,000 likes.