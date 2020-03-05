‘Jersey Shore’ Reveals Touching Moment When Mike Sorrentino Is Reunited With Roommates

An all-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reveals the touching moment when Mike Sorrentino was reunited with his roommates after nine months in prison. The reality star was jailed from January 2019 through September 2019 for tax fraud.

Fans have eagerly been waiting to see the moment the reality show family were finally reunited. Tonight the episode will air on MTV, the home for the series for the past 10 years.

The show posted a trailer where Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi eagerly await their pal’s release.

The teaser shows the cast mates in separate beds and receiving a group text message from Mike stating that he was finally released from prison.

“The Sitch is free,” exclaimed an excited Nicole in the video.

“It’s the craziest thing to see Mike’s name come up in group chat,” reveals Pauly in the clip, as he runs around the roommates’ home with a bedazzled megaphone yelling “Mike’s out!”

Nicole then said Mike would probably go home and spend some quality time with his wife Lauren Sorrentino and then, come see them.

After Mike is reunited with his Jersey Shore cast mates, this season will progress through the months of October and November 2019. It will document titular moments in the lives of the cast, including Jenni’s divorce from Roger Mathews, Angelina’s wedding to Chris Larangeira, and a wedding toast by Angelina’s bridesmaids Jenni, Deena, and Nicole that almost destroyed their friendship.

It is unclear how much the show will reveal about the personal lives of Deena, Pauly, Vinny, or Ronnie this season.

Fans of the series are happy to see new episodes of the show and saddened that these will be the last with Nicole as a full-time cast member. The reality star announced late in 2019 that she would take a step back from filming to focus more on her three children with husband Jionni LaValle and running her brick-and-mortar store The Snooki Shop in New Jersey.

They shared their feelings about the new teaser clip in the comments section of the post.

“DJ Pauly D, the blowout is still perfect after waking up,” joked a fan of the reality star, whose hair is as famous as his catchphrases such as “yeah buddy” and “cabs are here.”

“Angelina saying, ‘Omg I’m in the group chat,’ hilarious,” said a follower of the show, who laughed at Angelina’s response to finally being included in the text messaging group after many years of being excluded.

“Long overdue!! Reunite Mike with the family,” said a third viewer of the reality series.