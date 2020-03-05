Tammy Hembrow Rocks Booty Shorts & Sticks Out Tongue For Hot New Shot

Tammy Hembrow took to social media to rock a sexy pair of booty shorts in a playful photo update. In recent weeks, the YouTube star has been busy promoting the upcoming drop of her activewear collection. Yesterday, however, she took some time to promote another product for her fans — a protein powder. In the stunning update, the mother of two shared two brand-new photos to promote the product.

In the first snapshot in the series, the beauty appeared in a doorway. She showed off her balance by standing on one leg while she held her other foot in her hand. Hembrow held a pink blender bottle with a drink in one hand and stuck her tongue out for the camera.

Much to the delight of her fans, her rock-hard abs and toned, tanned thighs were on full display in a coordinating set that included skimpy white booty shorts and a matching bra. The palm tree tattoo in her arm was also visible, and she completed her outfit with a pair of white ankle socks and sneakers.

She kept her hair out of the way by wearing her long, blond tresses down and in a low ponytail with a few loose pieces falling around the frame of her face. Per usual, she sizzled in a makeup application that included dark eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In the second photo in the series, the social media star faced the camera, wearing a huge smile on her face while clad in the same outfit.

In the caption of the shot, she told fans that the Women’s Best protein is her favorite, noting that she loves the cookies and cream flavor. She also listed all the benefits of using the powder, one of which is a metabolism boost.

Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned the blond bombshell plenty of attention with over 188,000 likes in addition to over 700 comments.

Some of the Aussie model’s fans commented on the post to let her know she looks incredible while countless others simply raved over her figure. A few more were left speechless and added flame and heart emoji.

“Queen of the world your [sic] just so amazing! My idol,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart and crown emoji.

“I actually love the women’s best it gives me Soo much energy!” a second Instagram user added.

“That’s great and I wish you a nice day, dear Tammy,” one more added along with a single purple heart emoji.