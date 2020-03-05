Donald Trump Blasts ‘Fake News’ For Reports He Said People With Coronavirus Should Go To Work

President Donald Trump has had a busy 12 hours when it comes to talking about coronavirus and what people should do if they have it. On Wednesday night, Trump called into the Sean Hannity Show to talk about the disease that is spreading across the globe. Touching on a number of different topics tangentially related to the virus, critics and experts alike seized on one comment the president made about people going about their daily lives. On Thursday morning, Trump took to Twitter to decry those he believes are unfairly jumping on his comments.

“I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!”

The president is technically correct. He did not specifically say people should go to work if they have coronavirus. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, what he did say has been taken by people as an endorsement of ignoring the disease should someone have it.

“We have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work.”

What Trump’s tweet didn’t reference is another set of comments that have also drawn fire from the same Hannity segment. While he was talking about the effect the coronavirus is having on the world at large, Trump went out of his way to cast doubt on the official death rate the World Health Organization (WHO) has released.

“I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number,” Trump said. “Now, this is just a hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this.” He went on to say he believes there are people who are not reporting they had the virus or didn’t even know they had it. This directly led into his talk about people possibly going to work and being fine.

Thursday morning is not the first time Trump and the Trump Administration has come under fire for the way they’ve handled the coronavirus outbreak. The administration has repeatedly downplayed the possibility of infection as well as how much it affects day-to-day life. Most experts believe Trump is doing this in order to avoid causing a panic that would affect the stock market. At the same time, the Dow Jones has already seen quite a bit of volatility in the past two weeks including precipitous drops that rivaled those of the economic collapse of 2008.