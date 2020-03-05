‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe’s Put In The Hot Seat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 5 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will find herself in the hot seat. Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will give her some well-meaning advice but it doesn’t seem as if she will heed his warning, per TV Guide.

Zoe feels as if everything is finally falling into place for her. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) asked her to marry him in front of his family and son, and she thinks that she has a bright future ahead of her as a Forrester Creations’ model. The only hindrance so far has been Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) who says that he won’t accept her as his stepmother.

So, when she runs into Carter at work, she will be surprised when he gives her another perspective. The attorney has been very vocal about his admiration for the model. He has told her that she’s beautiful and even offered her his legal services for free if she should ever require it. However, Zoe previously rejected his advances and made it clear that she’s with Thomas now.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Carter and Zoe will have an interesting conversation when she informs him that she’s getting married so soon after the engagement. Carter was stunned when she told him that she and Thomas wanted to get married right away. He cannot believe that they are rushing into marriage.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Carter will then give Zoe a piece of his mind. He previously questioned Zoe about her relationship with Thomas. He couldn’t understand how the designer could jump from relentlessly pursuing Hope to only having eyes for Zoe. Something seemed off to him and he voiced his concerns to Zoe.

This time around, he will caution Zoe about the quick wedding. As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, he has officiated several weddings and he feels as if he has something to share on the topic. If Thomas really cares about Zoe, he will still be there for her a year from now. There should be no need to rush into wedlock if they truly love each other. Zoe also needs to consider Thomas’ son, Douglas. Parenthood is a huge responsibility and she needs to make sure that she’s ready for such a colossal commitment.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter will also tell Zoe that she can do far better than Thomas. But it doesn’t seem as if she will take Carter up on his apparent offer. For now, she only has eyes for Thomas.