Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Sculpted Physique In A Tiny Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double Instagram update that showcased her sculpted physique. Jen didn’t include a geotag or reference to her location in the caption of the post, but she posed in front of an expanse of calm blue water.

In the first snap, Jen rocked a skimpy deep blue bikini that showed off her chiselled abs. She turned her body towards the setting sun, which cast a magical glow over her physique. The bikini top she wore had a scoop neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. It also featured an underwire, giving it a more structured look than many bikinis have.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same shade. The bikini bottoms were a high-cut style, and the sides stretched high over her hips while the middle dipped low down her stomach. The cut managed to simultaneously showcase her toned stomach while accentuating her pert derriere and toned thighs.

Jen wore her long brunette locks in a low ponytail, and had on a pair of aviator sunglasses and no other accessories beyond a pair of stud earrings. She had her arms raised and her back slightly arched as she basked in the sunlight with a smile on her face.

The second picture that Jen shared was taken when the sun was setting, and a glowing orb hovered just above the horizon illuminating a path across the water and casting Jen in a shadow. She showed off the back of her swimsuit, and flaunted her gravity-defying derriere even more.

The swimsuit top was a basic bra-style top with a band across her mid-back and two thin straps going down her back. The bottoms were a thong style, and Jen perched one foot up on something near her to fully show off her ample asset.

Jen’s Instagram followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 137,600 likes within just 10 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 815 comments in the brief 10 hour time span.

“Bod goals,” one fan commented.

“Such a BABE,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“You’re glowing,” one follower said.

Another follower referenced her motivational caption, and said “awww! You have the best advice, Jen.”

While her latest post featured the beauty of nature, in another recent post, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen posed in front of a series of floating shelves lined with colorful sneakers. In addition to showing off her footwear collection in the sizzling video, she also flaunted her sculpted physique in a lilac sports bra and leggings.