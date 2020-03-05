Donald Trump Claims WHO Coronavirus 3.5% Death Rate Is ‘False’

President Donald Trump says that the coronavirus mortality rate put out by the World Health Organization this week is a “false number.” The president was speaking with Sean Hannity via telephone during his show on Wednesday when the host asked him about the recent numbers, according to The Hill.

“I think the 3.4 percent is really a false number,” Trump said. “Now, this is just a hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this.”

Trump went on to say that WHO’s numbers are likely inflated because of people with mild symptoms, or those who don’t realize that they have the coronavirus and not the common flu, are never seen by doctors and counted in the overall cases.

“A lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people,” Trump added.

“Personally, I think the number is way under 1 percent,” Trump asserted.

In the United States, of 158 known people with the virus, 11 people have died. That puts the mortality rate near 7 percent. South Korea, however, has shown a much lower mortality rate. In general, the rate seems to vary dramatically between countries.

It also appears that, as with the common flu, elderly patients and those with pre-existing issues are more likely to die from the virus.

Scientists agree that it’s likely many people with coronavirus haven’t been diagnosed because they only have mild symptoms. A medical expert working on the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, agreed that Trump’s guess about the mortality rate could be closer to the truth.

Trump’s comments were met with criticism on social media. Liberal super PAC American Bridge called the president’s use of the word “hunch” to address a potential medical crisis concerning.

In what was an alarming #Hannity interview, @realDonaldTrump just said he had a “hunch” that the WHO's estimated death rate for the #coronavirus is a “false number.” The WHO’s estimate is 3.4%. Trump falsely claimed it was under 1%. #factsmatter pic.twitter.com/mAH8geicv4 — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) March 5, 2020

Connor Ratliff, an actor and producer, questioned whether people should put their trust in someone who has been accused of lying with great frequency.

“Anyone who still believes that @realDonaldTrump is a person who tells the truth & is worth listening to now gets a chance to test their faith in him w/live ammo,” he tweeted.

Trump has faced criticism since the start of the coronavirus for what some people see as an inadequate response. One expert says that because the president sought to downplay the seriousness of the virus, it likely was able to take hold in the country for weeks before officials starting tackling the problem.