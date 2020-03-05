‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Sleek, High Ponytail

Thylane Blondeau took to Instagram yesterday to share a few photos of herself rocking a high and tight ponytail. Earlier this week, the model snapped a selfie, telling her followers that she was excited to attend the Miu Miu fashion show, but in that post, she did not specifically mention if she would just be attending or walking in the event. Yesterday, she shared two more new snaps in a stunning update.

In the first photo in the series, the model appeared outside and looked like she was on her way to the show. The “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” lived up to her title, pulling back her long, dark locks in a sleek ponytail, keeping the hair out of her face to show off her stunning features. The model looked gorgeous in a makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She added a pair of dainty earrings to the look as well.

Blondeau was only photographed from the thighs up, but she looked fabulous in an oversized dark denim jacket that buttoned down the middle and had a large pocket on the chest as well as two pockets on the sides.

The second photo in the deck seemed to confirm that the model was a spectator rather than a participant in the show as she posed on a wooden chair in the audience. Once again, she wore the same outfit and hairstyle, looking nothing short of amazing.

In the caption of the update, she thanked Miu Miu for having her and noted that their show is always a beautiful one. The post has attracted a ton of attention from Blondeau’s 3.4 million followers, with more than 128,000 likes and over 300 comments. Many Instagrammers commented on the update to rave over her beauty while countless others simply chimed in using flame and heart emoji instead of words.

“The most beautiful person in the world,” one follower gushed, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“You have such great energy, loved seeing you today,” a second fan added.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette beauty sizzled in another hot look, that time a Valentine’s Day-themed shoot. For the retro photo op, the model looked dressed to impress in a matching two-piece set that included a shimmery black top with a low-cut neckline that draped perfectly over her figure. That photo also earned a ton of likes and comments from fans.