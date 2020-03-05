Blond Beauty Alexa Collins Flaunts Tiny Waist In Sheer Crop Top & Distressed Jeans

Bikini model Alexa Collins put her killer curves on display in a gorgeous new photo shared with fans on Thursday morning. The Florida hottie took to Instagram to showcase a cute outfit from popular fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing, and showed off her tiny waist in a chic crop top and jeans ensemble that looked very flattering on her sculpted physique.

The stunning blonde was wearing a sheer white top that immediately called attention to her perky chest. The gauzy item was crafted out of a thin layer of see-through tulle that left her toned midriff well within eyesight for fans to admire. Alexa flaunted her washboard abs and flat stomach in the flirty top, which sported padded cups that censored the model’s busty assets. The garment boasted a square neckline that showed quite a bit of skin and was complete with short peasant sleeves, which gave a rustic vibe to the coquettish look. A delicate ruffled trim embellished the sleeves and neckline, luring the gaze to her bared skin.

Alexa teamed up the flimsy top with a trendy pair of distresses jeans — a high-waist design in a light-blue color that beautifully harmonized with the gossamer white tulle. The 24-year-old accessorized with a nude pink manicure that matched her glossy lipstick and added some bling with massive gold hoop earrings. An understated gold necklace adorned her decolletage, drawing the eye to her supple neck and chiseled collar bone.

Her glam also included pink eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a touch of mascara. The fair-haired beauty styled her tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks fall over her shoulders in a relaxed fashion.

Alexa showed off the look as she posed by a sunlit window, one overlooking a wooden patio. The babe was snapped on a white cushioned window seat, and gently cupped her slender hips as she sat with her legs slightly parted. The photo captured her from the thigh up, emphasizing her hourglass curves. The model had her head tilted to the side and looked directly into the camera with a coy gaze and softly parted lips.

The decor was a shabby-chic style that only served to play up her eye-catching apparel. A few throw pillows, each boasting a different print, rested against the wall at her back. Their blue-and-gray palette complemented both her outfit and the rest of the light-toned interior, which included ivory wooden paneling and a coat of white paint on the paneled window. A white bath tub could be seen out on the patio by the white picket fence. Lush vegetation completed the background, adding more texture and color to the shot.

Alexa penned a sweet morning greeting in the caption, paying her fans a compliment with an angel emoji. The photo didn’t fail to capture followers’ attention, racking up close to 4,900 likes and 140-plus comments in just two hours of going live.

Among the people who commented on the photo was fitness model Valeria Orsini. “Beautiful,” wrote the 30-year-old social media star, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Pretty!” read another message, trailed by two white-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Alexa’s top.

“Good morning beautiful have a nice day,” was a third reply.

One fan took the time to pen a lengthier message of appreciation for the Miami model.

“No matter what; we fans know how amazing, special and truly unique u are as a person. You want to help to make people happy and smile. That is simply indescribable,” read their comment.