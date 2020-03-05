Cruise Ship In Limbo Off California Coast After Former Passenger Dies Of Coronavirus

The Grand Princess cruise ship is halted along the California coast after a former passenger dies from the coronavirus less than two weeks after returning from his trip. According to NPR, the passenger is the state’s first known death from the virus, which has now affected 15 states and over 70 countries. Health officials say they now plan to test each passenger for the virus.

“We are going to be flying testing kits to the cruise ship, and we are going to be sending those quickly back to the state,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a press conference on Wednesday. He added that the testing will be handled “within just a few hours.”

The passenger was on the cruise from February 11 – 21, traveling from San Francisco to Mexico. The passenger, who was elderly and had other health conditions, spent a week at home before being taken by ambulance to a hospital in Placer County on February 27.

The cruise ship traveled to Hawaii after its voyage to Mexico. Upon its return, the ship’s next voyage to Ensanda was canceled and it was brought to the coast near San Francisco. Currently, the ship is carrying 2,500 passengers, and nearly 1,000 crew members. However, the cruise line says that only a small portion of the passengers will be tested, while others will be advised to monitor themselves.

“There are fewer than 100 guests and crew identified for testing,” the company, Princess Cruise lines, said. They added that the passengers who will be tested are ones who were on the ship for both the Mexico and Hawaii cruises and people who have shown flu-like symptoms or “guests currently under care for respiratory illness.”

According to CNN, many passengers who were on the San Francisco-Mexico voyage have been confined to their rooms until they have been cleared of COVID-19. One passenger, Cheri Breault Harris has spoken out about the situation.

“We are not happy about being confined… Luckily, my husband and I like each other,” Harris said. She also said that people are attempting to be as calm as can be “under the circumstances.”

To assist with the testing aboard the ship, the United States Coast Guard will fly in tests via helicopter to deliver tests and get samples Thursday morning. The team will then collect samples and fly them back to a lab in Richmond for analysis.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Newsom declared a state of emergency to address the state’s first death and over 50 cases thus far.

When asked about the rise of coronavirus cases in the United States, President Donald Trump said that it’s likely had a “positive impact” because people are staying in the U.S. and shopping and staying in hotels. He also added that the reported issues with testing are due to the “Obama Administration.”