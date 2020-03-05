Melissa Riso Reveals Stunning Navel Tattoo Removal Results

Actress Melissa Riso opened up to her Instagram followers yesterday when she shared a before and after look at her navel tattoo removal results. The model also revealed the surprising reason why she chose to get the ink in the first place.

Riso shared a side by side before and after closeup image of the tattoo that she’s had removed. The photo on the left showed the black floral ink, and the picture on the right revealed the pink skin and scar that remained after the star’s removal treatment. The actress explained that she initially designed the ink herself and paid $40 to have it drawn on her stomach. The reason the model did that was to cover up a six-inch scar she got during a bad car accident when she was in the ninth grade. Riso shared with her followers that she’d always felt embarrassed by the imperfection on her navel. However, she also noted that the tattoo had held her back in her career, costing her modeling and acting jobs over the years. Ultimately, she chose to have it removed to embrace the scars and move past the emotional pain she’s felt as a result of the accident.

Riso credited Dr. Payman Simoni with the tattoo removal, and she also revealed that in one more treatment, the ink should be completely gone from her skin. Although the post is different than the actress’s typical sexy poses, her Instagram followers offered nearly 5,500 “likes” in support of her share in which she bared her truth. Plus, approximately 400 people also responded with a positive comment for the model. At least one person asked about the number of treatments needed to remove a tattoo, and Riso replied, stating that colored ink requires more treatment.

“Sorry that you were teased about the tattoo. I personally prefer natural-looking skin as well. However, I thought it was a nice tattoo and that it suited you. I’ve been following your career for a few years now. I’ve always thought the world of you. Such a beautiful and caring person. Hugs,” wrote one encouraging fan.

“Do what makes you happy always. Stories like this are what make us who we are you gorgeous no matter what,” a second person declared.

“That’s quite a story, and I applaud you for your bravery and honesty about telling your followers about this,” praised a third.

