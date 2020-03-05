‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss, 43, Sizzles In A Cut-Out Swimsuit

Kandi shared her family vacation pics online.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss showed off her fit and toned body in a cut-out swimsuit as she treated her 7.4 million followers to a few vacation photos. The beauty wowed in the gorgeous new snaps, which showed her soaking up the sunshine with her family as they splashed around together in the swimming pool.

In the first snap, the 43-year-old reality star looked years younger than her actual age as she posed alongside her husband Todd Tucker. Kandi sat in between Todd’s legs with her arms up over her head, resting on his shoulders as he posed on the edge of a swim-up bar while shirtless in his red and white polka dot swim shorts.

Kandi sizzled in her cut-out swimsuit look, which featured a pink, blue, and turquoise geometric print and two large cut-outs on either side of her torso to give fans a glimpse at her fit and toned body.

The plunging look showed off her décolletage and featured thin straps in the same print that stretched around her neck for a halter neck top.

The beauty flashed a very big smile and looked happy and healthy as she posed with her handsome husband in the water. Kandi shielded her eyes from the sunshine with round sunglasses on her eyes and also rocked a pair of hoop earrings in both ears.

In the second snap included in the multi-photo upload, the reality star gave fans a better look at her swimsuit as she stood up with her son Ace Tucker in her arms while Todd made his way down a slide in the background.

In the third photo, Kandi – who wowed in a white bikini in a snap shared to Instagram back in January – held on tight to her drink while in the pool as she explained that she’d been ordering virgin Bob Marley’s from the bar only to discover that they did actually have a trace of alcohol in them.

“It was so sweet that I didn’t even taste the alcohol,” she told her fans in the caption as she joked that she’d finally found an alcoholic drink she likes.

In the fourth and final snap, Kandi flashed another big smile for the camera when she and friend Gocha Hawkins got shoulder deep in the water together.

Many fans took to the comments section to send sweet messages to the star after she shared her family vacation snaps with the world.

“Yasss looking good,” one fan said after seeing Kandi in her swimwear, adding two purple heart emoji.

“That is a beautiful and very HOT picture of both of you,” another fan wrote with three fire emoji.

“Enjoy!! Y’all looking all tan and FINE!” a third Instagram user wrote.