‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Carly Declares War On Nelle

Carly Corinthos and Nelle Benson have been adversaries for quite some time now, but General Hospital spoilers tease that things are about to escalate to an entirely new level.

During Wednesday’s episode, Nelle was thrilled when her lawyer managed to get all of the charges against her dismissed. She got a little help, seemingly from Valentin and his connections, in having the fake passports and other evidence mysteriously disappear from the PCPD. Now, as a result, Nelle’s free.

Nelle immediately served Michael with papers, noting that she was suing for full custody of Wiley. General Hospital spoilers have hinted that she will soon prevail on this front, but Carly is not going to make it easy on her.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s show shared via Twitter reveals what comes next at the courthouse in the aftermath of Nelle’s hearing. General Hospital spoilers detail that Carly will warn her nemesis that her family is ready if Nelle wants to go to war.

Nelle has a tendency to remain confident and even snarky in these situations, and she is rarely one to back down when she is challenged. In this particular moment, however, she does appear to be a bit rattled. She probably won’t admit that to Carly, but there surely is at least a part of her that knows she’s putting herself in danger with this move.

As Soap Central notes, Carly is not going to hold back with Nelle as the rest of this week plays out. Nelle seems to think she’s prepared for every obstacle ahead of her, and to a degree, she does seem to still have an ally in Valentin.

However, Nelle is trying to go up against both the Quartermaine and Corinthos families with this Wiley fight and it’s unlikely this will be an easy battle to win. General Hospital spoilers suggest that it’s a stretch for Nelle to think she’ll succeed in the long run.

Nelle may have escaped all of the charges against her for the moment, but this isn’t exactly over. Brad is still in trouble and he’ll surely be fighting to prove that Nelle was the one who initiated the baby swap.

General Hospital spoilers have just emerged revealing that Kelly Thiebaud is returning soon as Britt, and it seems likely that this return will probably reconnect Brad and Britt in some way. Will Britt perhaps be able to help take down Nelle?

Fans have been speculating that all of this is laying the groundwork to a murder mystery revolving around Nelle. Eventually, Michael will surely end up with custody of Wiley, but General Hospital spoilers hint that it’s going to be a massive battle to get to that point.