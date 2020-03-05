‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, March 4: Liam Tells Steffy That He Misses Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, March 4 features Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) trying to deal with his father’s sudden announcement. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had just told him and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that they would be getting married right away. Thomas said that he was so excited to be a real family with Zoe. Douglas seemed upset and buried himself in Hope’s arms. Hope and Douglas left the office, per She Knows Soaps.

At the cliff house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) admitted that he missed spending time with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). He said that the visits with her were not the same as actually living with her and Hope. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) sympathized and assured him that she and Kelly Spencer (Avalon and Colette Gray) loved having him around.

Back at Forrester Creations, Thomas showed Zoe two wedding dresses that he had designed. One was for her, and the other was for Hope for her line. Just then, Hope barged into Thomas’ office to chew him out. She informed him that his son was in tears because of his insensitivity. However, Thomas paid no attention to her complaints and showed her the designs instead. Zoe left the room. Thomas then told Hope that once Zoe was his wife, the model would spend far more time with Douglas than she did.

The soap opera also featured Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who found Zoe alone in the design room. He congratulated her on her engagement to Thomas. Zoe then told him that she and the designer wanted to get married right away. Carter couldn’t believe how quickly they wanted to tie the knot.

Steffy Forrester arrived at work to find an irate Hope. The blonde told her stepsister that Thomas and Zoe were going to get married immediately. Hope then left the office. Steffy then confronted Thomas. Steffy blasted Thomas and asked him what he was trying to achieve. She asked him if he really wanted a future with Zoe or was he actually hoping to be with Hope. Steffy realized that Liam and Brooke had been right about him all along.