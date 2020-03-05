Julie Chen Announces ‘Big Brother 22’ Casting Call, Past CBS Stars Tease A Second Chance

The longtime CBS host asks fans to tell her why they deserve to be on the show.

Julie Chen is looking for players for the Big Brother game. The longtime host of the CBS reality competition posted to social media to pitch a trip to Los Angeles for Season 22, and some past CBS star weighed in.

In her post, Julie is seen peeking out of a doorway in the Big Brother house in California. The CBS star, who has hosted Big Brother every season since its debut in 2000, is all smiles as she wears a leopard print blouse and black pants as she invited fans to take the summer trip of a lifetime.

In her caption, Julie included a link to CBS.com with a list of locations for open casting calls. The Big Brother casting calls start this Saturday, March 7 in Los Angeles and will hit locales in Charlotte, NC, San Antonio, TX, Chicago, New Orleans, New York City, Jacksonville, FL, Erie, PA and more before ending in San Diego on April 4.

Julie also told reality TV wannabes to leave comments as to why they would make a great Big Brother houseguest.

Past Big Brother contestants posted reactions, including fan-favorite Da’Vonne Rogers, who posted an eyeball emoji.

Big Brother Season 21’s Christie Murphy also reacted to the news.

“Aaaaahhhhh those walls! Can’t wait to see the house theme this year! ” Murphy wrote.

But other CBS veterans teased they wouldn’t mind a shot at the summertime reality show.

In response to Julie’s question about why she would make a great houseguest, Big Brother Season 20’s Haleigh Broucher wrote, “Because I have learned from my past mistakes.”

And Todd Herzog, the winner of Survivor: China in 2007, wrote, “Because I won Survivor this is a cakewalk!!! Call me.”

Julie’s new post comes after months of cryptic teases about Big Brother. Many fans have been hoping for an all-stars season of the CBS reality show, and now it appears that at least some past reality TV contestants would be willing to return to a sequestered CBS situation.

It wouldn’t be the first time past players returned to the Big Brother house. Apart from a past all-stars season, returning houseguests have included Janelle Pierzina, Mike “Boogie ” Malin, Paul Abrahamian, James Huling, Nicole Franzel and more.

As for the possibility of a cast of all-new contestants – which seems to be the most likely scenario for Big Brother 22– many fans took Julie up on her suggestion to post why they should make the cut.

Several superfans noted that they have been studying the Big Brother game for years and know what it takes to win. Others noted that no matter what the theme is this summer, the show needs a new cast type after several seasons in a row full of young beach bods.

“I’ve been watching since season one and we need a house that looks like real everyday people again,” one fan wrote. “Young, old, skinny, fat, black, white, Asian, just a huge group of different individuals like the old days!!”

Big Brother is expected to return to CBS in late June.