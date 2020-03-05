Bang Energy Model Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In White Crop Top & Thong On The Beach In Mexico

Mexican model Ana Paula Saenz shared two sexy new photos on Instagram Wednesday, March 4. She flaunted her assets and curvaceous figure in an ultra-revealing white crop top-and-thong combo from an unknown brand for the upload.

The 21-year-old bombshell wore a two-piece set that comprised of a crop top and an itty-bitty thong that clung to her curvy hips. The top was seemingly made out of thin cotton material with a ruched design along the neckline and under the chest area. The tiny garment had stretchy straps that went over her shoulders and around her back. She paired the top with a white thong that featured a small triangle fabric to cover her modesty.

In the first Instagram photo, Ana stood somewhere on the beach in Mexico. She posed sideways with her arms up over her head and her left leg forward. The pose showed a glimpse of her curvy behind. Several rock formations, the beautiful ocean, and a nearby island could be seen in the background.

In the second snap, Ana brought her arms down and angled her body to the side, slightly facing the camera. She gave the photographer a sultry look as she arched her back, putting her curves on display.

The raven-haired beauty sported a minimal makeup application that consisted of groomed eyebrows, mascara, and a pink tint on her cheeks and lips. She wore her dark tresses down and parted in the middle in a look that seemed air-dried instead of styled. As for her accessories, she had on a gold pendant necklace, a thin gold bangle, and two red string bracelets.

Ana wrote a short caption in Spanish that translates to “Mexico, beautiful and beloved,” along with a Mexican flag emoji.

Her latest Instagram share gained more than 34,000 likes and upwards of 500 comments in the first 16 hours of being live on the social media platform. A lot of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other followers wanted to express their admiration but couldn’t find the right words, instead opting to leave a combination of emoji.

“I adore you. I think you’re extraordinarily beautiful. God made his body special, but I think your body is a masterpiece,” a follower commented on the post, adding a mix of emoji to their comment.

“That look takes one’s mind. Your body is extraordinarily fiery and sexy!” another admirer gushed.

“You missed the back pose — that is your best pose,” suggested a third social media fan.

“Seeing you like this leaves us sighing to see such a beautiful lady,” a fourth comment read.