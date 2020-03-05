President Trump Claims That Americans Sick With Coronavirus Could Go To Work And Get Better, Experts Disagree

'We have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work,' he said.

President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Wednesday night that thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Americans sickened with coronavirus could still go to work, which might even help them get better. That advice contradicts the advice of health experts, who say that anyone who is experiencing symptoms, however mild, of COVID-19 (the lung disease that derives from the novel coronavirus), should stay isolated from other people.

As HuffPost reports, Trump spoke to the network’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, when he noted that many people who contract the coronavirus will have either mild symptoms or no symptoms.

That bit of information is backed up by medical experts. For example, as Harvard Medical School explains, people who get the virus may have mild symptoms, severe symptoms requiring hospitalization, or no symptoms at all.

Trump told Hannity that, “you never hear about those people.”

He went on to claim that people with the virus could get better by going to work.

“So you can’t put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu and or virus. So you just can’t do that. So, if you know, we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work. Some of them go to work, but they get better,” he said.

In this clip, Trump:

1. Denies WHO's coronavirus death rate based on “hunch"

2. Calls coronavirus "corona flu"

3. Suggests it's fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work

4. Compares coronavirus to "the regular flu," indicating he doesn't get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

In fact, health experts disagree with the suggestion that anyone who has contracted the coronavirus, even if they have no symptoms, could feel free to go to work.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is quite clear about that, telling people with the virus to avoid contact with other people at all costs, with the exception of seeking medical care.

“Do not go to work, school or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis,” the agency says.

In fact, across the country, businesses are asking employees who are capable of doing so to work from home whenever possible, whether they’re sick, or exposed to coronavirus, or not.

Elsewhere in the interview, as Politics USA notes, Trump claimed that the fatality rate from COVID-19 is not being reported accuratedly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this week the World Health Organization adjusted the fatality rate from the disease from 1-2 percent to 3.4 percent. Trump, for his part, told Hannity that he believes that number is a “false number,” and that it’s actually “way under 1 percent.”