Carrie Underwood On Why She Won’t Co-Host The 2020 CMA Awards

Carrie's speaking out after co-hosting the CMAs since 2008.

Carrie Underwood opened up about her big announcement last year that she will not return to co-host the 2020 CMA Awards this coming November, despite previously co-hosting 12 consecutive broadcasts of the country music award show. The star spoke out about her decision to step down in a new interview, where she admitted that part of the reason she decided it was time to leave the CMAs behind was because of the success of last year’s show.

Carrie admitted while speaking to Parade for a new cover story that she was so proud of the 2019 CMA Awards, which she co-hosted alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, that she didn’t think returning as a co-host once again would be able to top that.

“I wanted that show for women. This is a time in country music where we are told no constantly, and it’s not because there aren’t incredible, talented women with amazing songs,” Carrie explained, referring to the difficult time women in country music are having right now when it comes to being played on the radio.

“I don’t know what it is, but I scratch my head on this daily,” she continued, as she noted that getting to co-host last year’s show, which was designed to celebrate the women of country music, with two of the biggest females to ever grace the genre seemed like a good way to bow out.

“I got to stand up there with Dolly and Reba and represent women in this genre throughout the decades. I was beyond proud and still emotional about it, and I didn’t know where to go from there. It was like, mic drop,” she added.

Carrie also shared how becoming a mother has changed the way she views things, particularly when it comes to her professional life and the jobs she’s willing to take on that take her away from her children, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

“I’m done doing things that are not important. I want to do things that are just for my heart,” she said.

Carrie had previously co-hosted the CMAs, dubbed country music’s biggest night, alongside her close friend and fellow country superstar Brad Paisley since 2008.

The twosome joined forces for an entire decade before it was revealed last year that CMA had asked Dolly and Reba to join Carrie for the 2019 ceremony in order to better highlight the women of the genre.

Brad took to social media to address his absence and showed his support for the trio, but did not attend the show.

Only a few weeks after hosting the show last year, the “Drinking Alone” singer confirmed that she would not be back again as co-host in 2020 in an emotional Instagram post, but did tease that there’s the possibility she could be back again somewhere down the line.