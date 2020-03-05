Carrie Underwood On Why She Won’t Co-Host The 2020 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood opened up about her big announcement last year that she will not return to co-host the 2020 CMA Awards this coming November, despite previously co-hosting 12 consecutive broadcasts of the country music award show. The star spoke out about her decision to step down in a new interview, where she admitted that part of the reason she decided it was time to leave the CMAs behind was because of the success of last year’s show.
Carrie admitted while speaking to Parade for a new cover story that she was so proud of the 2019 CMA Awards, which she co-hosted alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, that she didn’t think returning as a co-host once again would be able to top that.
“I wanted that show for women. This is a time in country music where we are told no constantly, and it’s not because there aren’t incredible, talented women with amazing songs,” Carrie explained, referring to the difficult time women in country music are having right now when it comes to being played on the radio.
“I don’t know what it is, but I scratch my head on this daily,” she continued, as she noted that getting to co-host last year’s show, which was designed to celebrate the women of country music, with two of the biggest females to ever grace the genre seemed like a good way to bow out.
View this post on Instagram
@Reba and @DollyParton, thanks for showing me how it’s done! I am so honored to share the stage with you! ???? #CMAawards #Repost @cma ・・・ I mean…COME ON! ???????????? Join @CarrieUnderwood with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire and @DollyParton as they hit the stage to host Country Music's Biggest Night Wednesday at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork. #CMAawards
“I got to stand up there with Dolly and Reba and represent women in this genre throughout the decades. I was beyond proud and still emotional about it, and I didn’t know where to go from there. It was like, mic drop,” she added.
Carrie also shared how becoming a mother has changed the way she views things, particularly when it comes to her professional life and the jobs she’s willing to take on that take her away from her children, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.
“I’m done doing things that are not important. I want to do things that are just for my heart,” she said.
Carrie had previously co-hosted the CMAs, dubbed country music’s biggest night, alongside her close friend and fellow country superstar Brad Paisley since 2008.
View this post on Instagram
One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes. I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments
The twosome joined forces for an entire decade before it was revealed last year that CMA had asked Dolly and Reba to join Carrie for the 2019 ceremony in order to better highlight the women of the genre.
Brad took to social media to address his absence and showed his support for the trio, but did not attend the show.
Only a few weeks after hosting the show last year, the “Drinking Alone” singer confirmed that she would not be back again as co-host in 2020 in an emotional Instagram post, but did tease that there’s the possibility she could be back again somewhere down the line.