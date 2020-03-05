Prince Harry Reportedly Worried About Hurting Beloved Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry reportedly is worried about hurting his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II as he and wife Meghan Markle move on from their official royal roles and into lives as private citizens.

“He feels terrible about hurting his grandmother, whom he adores,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

During a meeting that occurred on March 1 between grandmother and grandson, the two reportedly spoke at length about their relationship now that Harry and his wife are no longer senior working members of the royal family.

“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” continued Us Weekly’s source of what was discussed during the meeting.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The source also claimed to the entertainment publication that the queen is “heartbroken” about not getting to see her grandson Archie on a regular basis but understands the couple’s decision to live their own lives.

Despite this, the royal insider also remarked to Us Weekly that despite her distance from the trio, the monarch, who will celebrate her 94th birthday on April 21, is optimistic about her relationship with Harry, Meghan, and Archie as time progresses.

Meghan and Harry, who officially took a step back from royal duties in January, revealed in an Instagram post that they plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Prince Harry is the second prominent member of the royal family to step back from official duties for the monarchy. In late 2019, Prince Andrew, the second son of the queen and Prince Phillip, said he would retire from public life after his purported ties to disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein were discovered.

Rumblings of discord in Meghan and Harry’s official relationship with the monarchy surfaced in October 2019 after an interview with Tom Bradby for the special Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. During the interview, Meghan revealed that she was struggling with life in the spotlight as a member of the royal family. Harry revealed that although part of his job as a royal was putting on a brave face, there were a lot of things that were said about both himself and his wife that hurt.

One of the last official engagements Harry undertook as a royal was on February 27, when he debuted a partnership with New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi for the Invictus Games sporting event. Jon traveled to London to meet Harry at Abbey Road studios for a remixed version of Bon Jovi’s song “Unbroken.” Proceeds from the song, which will be used at the upcoming Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands, will be donated to the organization.