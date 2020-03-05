Aussie Hottie Madi Edwards Strips Down To Skimpy Lingerie In Steamy Selfie

Madi Edwards delighted her 707,000 Instagram followers this week with a steamy new selfie that saw her showing plenty of skin.

The eye-popping new addition to the Australian model’s feed was shared on Wednesday night and has earned nothing but love since going live. The image was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a mirror and saw the 24-year-old standing in the middle of a sparsely decorated, all-white room — presumably at her home in Los Angeles, California. She cupped her face with her hand and averted her gaze toward the screen of her cell phone, ensuring that she would capture the photo at the perfect angle.

Madi seemed to be in the midst of getting either dressed up or down when she stopped to snap the selfie, as she was stripped down to nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie. The barely-there ensemble was from the popular brand Lounge Underwear and was in a cream color that highlighted the stunner’s gorgeous, allover glow.

Madi’s barely-there look included a tiny bralette that did way more showing than covering up. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the piece thanks to its plunging neckline, leaving far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. The model’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Madi to show off her sculpted thighs and killer curves. The piece also featured a thick, curved waistband baring the brand’s logo that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

To accessorize the minuscule ensemble, the Aussie hottie added a dainty nameplate necklace, a single bracelet, and adorned her fingers with a few gold rings. Her blond tresses were gathered to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder in voluminous waves. As for her glam, Madi was done up with a full face of makeup that included a dark lip, dusting of blush, full eyebrows, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Madi’s latest social media appearance was, unsurprisingly, a huge hit with her thousands of followers. It has racked up more than 17,000 likes after nine hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her skin-baring look and jaw-dropping beauty.

“What an angel,” one person wrote.

Another said that Madi looked “perfect.”

“You make every underwear brand look,” a third admirer commented.

“I did like three whole sit-ups why don’t I look like this?” joked a fourth fan.

This is hardly the first time that Madi has flaunted her incredible figure in revealing clothing. Another recent upload saw her sporting an even racier set of lingerie, this time in a sheer, pink material that left little to the imagination. That post also proved popular, earning over 22,000 likes.