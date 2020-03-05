Lauren Dascalo & Jessica Bartlett Rock Watermelon-Colored Bikinis In Sultry Instagram Post

Lauren Dascalo and Jessica Bartlett are gearing up for watermelon season. In a new post on Lauren’s Instagram feed on Wednesday, the models rocked pink and green bikinis that left very little to the imagination. In the caption, Lauren asked if the fruit was in season yet.

The photo showed Lauren and Jessica posing together in front of a mostly dark living room filled with couches and a fireplace. Light appeared to be coming in from behind the camera as it shined down on the women and set them apart from their dimly lit background. Lauren and Jessica showed off their killer muscles in their swimwear looks, which did nothing but favors for their curves.

Lauren rocked a bright green, triangle-shaped bikini top with straps that tied behind her neck. The bikini just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. The model’s flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the minuscule top and a matching, V-shaped thong that covered only what was necessary.

Lauren’s thong sat low in the front to further show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The style also left her round hips and muscular legs fully exposed.

Lauren finished off the look with white socks and white sneakers. She accessorized with some small, silver earrings and wore her blond hair down in messy waves, which fell past her swimwear top.

Meanwhile, Jessica wore the same bikini in bright pink. However, her top seemed to fit a bit more snugly, as the cups just barely covered her chest. She appeared to be close to a wardrobe malfunction with her cleavage and underboob on full display.

Jessica’s accessories came in the form of a silver necklace and a matching bracelet. Her brown hair was styled in neat, loose waves.

Lauren posed with her back arched and one hip cocked to the side, which further accentuated her figure. She put an arm around Jessica’s waist and gently touched the strings on her bikini bottom. Jessica pointed her toes to elongate her legs as she and her model pal both flashed slight smiles at the camera.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 22,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Her followers clearly loved the photo, and they expressed admiration for Lauren and Jessica in the comments section.

“Still perfection again, enough said,” one fan wrote.

“Always the best,” another admirer added.

“Your legs look amazing!” a third follower said.

Lauren has proven time and again that she can drive her fans wild with any look while posing solo or with a friend. Earlier this week, she posed alone in an all-green, skintight workout set, which her fans loved.