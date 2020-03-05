Blond Bombshell Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Tiny Crop Top On Instagram

Celeste Bright stunned in a skimpy crop for her most recent Instagram photos. The blond bombshell delighted her fans with the post on Wednesday.

In the racy snaps, Celested looked smoking hot as she rocked a white, long-sleeved top with a blue floral print. The shirt boasted a tied element in the front and a plunging neckline that flaunted the model’s ample cleavage.

The tiny top also showcased Celeste’s flat tummy, rock hard abs, and tiny waist as she paired the shirt with some jeans that hugged her curvy hips. The model accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, the model posed with her arms at her sides and smiled for the camera. The second shot featured Celeste with one hand on her hip and the other in her hair as she served up a sultry expression. In the third pic, she gave another seductive look as she puckered her lips.

Celeste had her long, golden locks parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added soft pink eye shadow and defined brows to compliment the look. She highlighted her face with a shimmering glow and some pink blush on her cheeks, and finished off the glam style with light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Of course, many of the model’s more than 626,000 followers showed their love for the post. The photos earned more than 23,000 likes and over 260 comments in less than 24 hours after they were uploaded to her account.

“We love it when she smiles,” one of Celeste’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Obsessed w you cutie,” another adoring fan stated.

“Girl you amaze me you are the cutest and most definitely the prettiest sweetest woman ever. I Love you beautiful,” a third social media user told the model.

“This is the most beautiful smiley pic I’ve seen,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model isn’t shy about showing off her enviable curves for her fans to see. She is often spotted rocking racy tops, skimpy bathing suits, and revealing lingerie in her pics.

Earlier this week, Celeste wowed her followers when she posed in a baby blue crop top with a daring cutout over her cleavage and matching pants. To date, that post has garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 220 comments.