Polish Beauty Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Bikini During Tropical Getaway

In her latest Instagram share, Polish bombshell Veronica Bielik appeared to be on vacation having a blast. The beauty shared a snapshot that showed her looking fabulous in a bikini while enjoying some down time.

Veronica’s post was tagged in the tropical locale of Zaya Nurai Island, which is not far from the coast of Abu Dhabi. The picture saw the beauty sitting on a large, fluffy pillow under a covered patio. Palm trees could be seen in the background outside the area. A coconut drink adorned with a paper umbrella sat in front of her, and a large hookah pipe was off to her side. She held the hose to the pipe in one hand as she flashed a smile for the camera.

The beauty’s bikini was a nude color. The top had triangle cups that left most of her chest exposed. She crossed the straps in front of her neck before wrapping them around the back of her neck for a sexy style that called attention to her voluptuous chest. The bikini bottoms appeared to be a low-rise style.

Veronica also wore a white maxi skirt cover-up, which made it difficult to see all of the details of her bikini bottoms. That being said, the cover-up had waist-high slits, of which one was draped over one of her legs, flashing her bare thigh and the curve of her hip. The coverup featured a gold bead design in the center of the waist, drawing the eye to her taut abs. The garment was splayed out on the pillow beside and behind her, creating an elegant vibe.

In the caption, she mentioned that she was on vacation.

Many of her followers loved seeing her in the setting — and the bikini. Some admirers left heart and flame emoji, while others had more to say about the photo.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous as always Such a cool picture. Love it,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So beautiful that smile just radiates happiness,” a second fan said.

“Hello veronica you look stunning as always love the beautiful smile you have a fabulous day,” a third follower told her.

“So gorgeous! Looks like a great place to kick back and relax, enjoy!” commented a fourth admirer.

Veronica has been globe trotting lately, sharing snaps of her travels to Iceland and Bali. One of her recent updates was a photo that saw her looking especially sexy as she flaunted her backside in a thong bikini.