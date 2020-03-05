Jason Priestly Shares Emotional Post One Year After Luke Perry’s Death

Jason Priestly shared an emotional post with his followers of a touching photo of late pal Luke Perry one year after the actor’s sudden death. The actor reflected on their 29-year friendship in the caption of the post.

Jason posted a throwback photo of the twosome from their days as co-stars on the 1990s Fox series Beverly Hills, 90210. In the iconic series, they co-starred alongside Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris.

The image showed Jason and Luke standing alongside one another when they were two of the most recognizable faces of the series. Jason has his right arm around Luke, and both are looking into the camera with serious expressions on their faces.

Both are sporting the high, gelled and pompadour look of the era for young men. Jason is wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white piping in the black-and-white pic. He is wearing two heavy rings on his right hand. One is on his index finger and one on his pinky. Luke is sporting a dark shirt with a light-colored pattern that filled up the garment.

In the caption, Jason spoke about how much he missed his “brother” and that he had no words.

The two bonded together as the male leads on the show and shared a unique experience as teen idols during that seminal period when they were regularly featured on the covers of newsstand publications geared toward teenage girls.

The post was shared on the anniversary of the actor’s death after a massive ischemic stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, on February 27, 2019, reported TMZ. It was after suffering yet another stroke while hospitalized that his family removed him from life support. The actor died at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019.

Fans of Jason also shared their own feelings of loss and remembrance in the comments section of the highly emotional post.

“I still can’t believe it’s been a year. It’s horribly unfair that the world lost him!” said one fan of the show and the actors, who played both pals and rivals on the wildly popular television series.

“I cried all day a year ago. And I’m constantly reminded of him because I see pics of him that people post in honor of his death anniversary. Sad day, never forgotten,” explained a second follower, who shared their sadness with their fellow fans.

“Sometimes words are not enough. Just thinking of them every day is all you can do. Greatly missed,” noted a third fan.