‘Summer House’ Star Carl Radke Admits He’s The ‘Bad Guy’ In Lindsay Hubbard Drama, Fans React To ‘Breakup’

The Bravo star broke another housemate's heart.

Summer House star Carl Radke says he’s the “bad guy” after his awkward “breakup” with co-star and longtime friend Lindsay Hubbard.

Ever since the two reality stars crossed the line and got into a “friends with benefits” situation last summer, their relationship status has been unclear. But on Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo hit, Carl made it clear he wasn’t looking for a girlfriend relationship with Lindsay — and it didn’t go well.

After telling Lindsay he thinks they are better as just friends, she expressed confusion because it was Carl who “started” the romantic moves. Lindsay pointed out that Carl kept swinging back and forth with her, and he accused her of moving things too fast. Carl then told Lindsay that he’s not looking for the serious relationship she wants.

Lindsay noted that he knew where she stood from the beginning and that they even had conversations where she made it known that she was looking for someone to marry and have kids with. After Carl tried to let her down easy by saying they should be “adults” about it all, Lindsay walked off in anger. Previews for the next episode of Summer House make it appear that things are still tense between the two.

On Instagram, Carl admitted he’s the bad guy in the situation with Lindsay, and followers weren’t exactly kind with their comments back to him. Some commenters told Carl he needs to get therapy, and others even questioned if he even likes women based on his constant refusal to commit, which has been an ongoing theme on all four seasons of Summer House.

“You really treat women like objects,” one follower told Carl. “It’s quite disturbing. You take what you want when you want it, with absolutely no regard for anyone’s feelings but your own. ”

“You are so nasty. I can’t understand a single word you say. You are arrogant and mean! Lindsay can do way better than you!!! Yuk,” a second commenter wrote.

“Yep! Thought maybe you had changed!” another wrote. “Poor Lindsay…Grow up Carl!”

Fans also reached out to Lindsay on Instagram, where they told the gorgeous New York City publicist that she dodged a bullet with Carl and is actually lucky he bailed because she deserves so much better than him.

“You are a QUEEN,” one fan wrote. “Carl is a child who has no business with you. Keep on doing your thing like a boss.”

While Carl now seems to be interested in Sarah, an instructor from the boot camp the Summer House gang works out at, his checkered hookup history on the Bravo reality show also includes flings with past castmember Lauren Wirkus and current co-star Paige DeSorbo.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.