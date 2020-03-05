Adrienne Bailon Wows Fans In Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans While Posing With Julissa Bermudez

For Adrienne Bailon’s latest Instagram post, the talk show host is posing alongside Julissa Bermudez.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do it Right)” hitmaker stunned in a buttoned-up pink crop top that displayed a little midriff and her decolletage. The item of clothing had short puffy sleeves and complemented her skin tone. Bailon paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue ripped jeans and heels. She applied a coat of white nail polish and opted for a glossy lip for the occasion. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress accessorized herself with dangling earrings, a gold bracelet, and a ring. The brunette beauty sported her long hair in a high ponytail and left it wavy.

Bermudez wowed in a short pink dress that fell way above her knees. The actress paired her look with multicolored heels and small hoop earrings, and rocked her dark curly hair down.

The duo was photographed standing in the middle of the road by car parking spots. Bailon, on the left, closed her eyes and pouted while placing one hand on her thigh and the other wrapped around Bermudez. She put one leg in front of the other and tilted her head slightly.

Bermudez sported the same pouty expression but kept her eyes open and looked directly at the camera lens. She raised one leg and placed one hand in front of her.

Bailon geotagged the upload as The Real Talk Show which is the daytime talk show she presents alongside Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry, and Amanda Seale.

For her caption, the former Cheetah Girl expressed that Bermudez is her Woman’s Crush Wednesday.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 132,000 likes and over 660 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“You look so good! Hard work pays off,” one user wrote.

“Where is the outfit from? Love it! You look stunning, both of you,” another shared.

“You look stunning!! Love your makeup! We need an updated makeup tutorial ASAP!” remarked a third fan.

“Look. At. That. Waist. Girl, you are snatched!” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing fans with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Amigas Cheetahs” entertainer looked sensational in a light pink figure-hugging dress. The attire fell down to her knees, showed off her tanned legs and was paired with white heels and a small handbag that was taken from her own vegan leather collection. Bailon sported her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized herself with a gold bracelet and small hoop earrings of the same color.