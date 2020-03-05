Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned her 10.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling post in which she rocked a minuscule yellow bikini. The swimsuit was from Alessandra’s own swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, and she tagged the brand in the picture.

The snap was taken on a pristine white beach in Riviera Maya Tulum, Mexico, as Alessandra specified in the geotag of the post. The Brazilian bombshell posed underneath a palm tree, leaning against a large trunk with fruit and palm leaves hovering above her head.

The bikini top featured a simple scoop neckline that flaunted a scandalous amount of cleavage, and had thin straps that stretched over Alessandra’s shoulders. The top left the entirety of her toned stomach exposed, flaunting her incredible physique.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same deep yellow hue. The bottoms were slung low on her hips, dipping low in the front as well to showcase the maximum amount of skin.

Alessandra’s brunette locks were pulled back in a messy low bun, with a few strands escaping to frame her face or blow in the wind. She placed one hand on her hip and rested the other on her head as she enjoyed a moment of solitude in the serene surroundings. Alessandra had a big smile on her face as she gazed off into the distance.

The photo was cropped just above her knees, so only her toned thighs were visible and not the entirety of her legs. Regardless, the Brazilian beauty looked stunning.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 133,900 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from fellow model Lily Aldridge. The post also racked up 1,504 comments in the same time span from all of Alessandra’s followers.

One fan left a cheesy pick-up line in the comments section, and said “I was blinded by your beauty, so I’m going to need your name and number for #insurance purposes.”

“Incredibly stunning, beautiful and gorgeous,” another fan added.

Many of her Instagram followers also saw her location and opted to recommend a photographer she should work with, Santiago PerezGrovas.

The Brazilian beauty recently attended Carnaval in her home country, and embraced the celebratory environment by rocking a variety of skimpy ensembles. As The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra wore a scandalous gold ensemble for some of the festivities that left her toned physique on full display. She posed both solo and with friends for several photos, which she shared with her Instagram followers, and appeared to be having a blast.