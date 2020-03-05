Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Pulls Up Top & Flaunts Chiseled Abs

Kayla Itsines is a personal trainer who has amassed 12.2 million followers on social media platform Instagram. As she often posts short workout videos to motivate and teach her followers, many of them have plenty of fitness-related questions that they leave in the comments section of each post.

On Thursday, the fitness guru decided to answer one of the most-common questions she gets asked about performing abdominal exercises. Alongside an inspiring image of Kayla pulling up her top and showing off her gym-honed ab muscles, the Instagram sensation explains why it’s impossible for people to only train their lower abdominal muscles.

In the snap, Kayla lies on the floor of the gym while taking a close-up shot of her mid-section. She wears a white sports bra and hot-pink top that she pulls up to show off more skin on her tummy. A pair of white gym shorts hang low on her hips, allowing viewers a nearly unobstructed glimpse of her rock-hard abdomen.

In the caption of the post, Kayla tells her followers that when they perform ab exercises, the abdominal muscles work together, which makes it impossible for someone to target just one section of their abs. The fitness model emphasizes that they cannot switch off their upper abdominal muscles and only work the lower abdominal muscles, just like they cannot spot reduce.

Kayla ends the comment by telling her followers that if they want to be able to see their abdominals, they can achieve this through a great exercise routine and a healthy diet.

In two video clips following the tummy snap, Kayla demonstrates a few ab workouts that her followers can copy to improve their definition. The exercises include side planks, oblique crunches, hover planks, straight leg raises, and Russian twists. They can also perform normal crunches while positioning their legs in different ways, such as sticking them straight up in the air or bending them at the knees.

The post earned over 35,000 likes and dozens of comments in the first two hours of being posted. Kayla’s fans thanked her for the useful ab workout tips and expressed how impressed they were by her figure.

“Thanks for sharing, Kayla! Ready to hop back onto the BBG bandwagon,” one Instagram user commented, referring to Kayla’s exercise program the Bikini Body Guides.

“It looks so effortless when you do it. I hope to be able to achieve it as well,” another follower wrote, adding a clapping hands emoji for emphasis.