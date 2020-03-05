‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Is Brainwashed, Jennifer & Gina Confrontation Explodes

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 5, 2020 reveal that the week’s penultimate episode is set to be a big one.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see some major drama unfold in the DiMera family. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be drugged and brainwashed by his own father Stefano DiMera aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

Stefano will want Chad to do his bidding, and he knows in order for his son to fully obey his orders without protest he’ll have to resort to extreme measures.

Chad will fall under Stefano’s spell, and he’ll reportedly by asked to do some very shocking things, such as commit murder. Stefano will order Chad to kill two people who have recently wronged their family, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Gabi had taken control of DiMera Enterprises and the DiMera mansion following the death of her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Meanwhile, Kate shockingly betrayed Stefano and told the police about his body switch, as well as Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) transformation into Princess Gina.

Now Stefano wants revenge on the two women, and since he can’t walk around Salem freely in Steve’s body anymore he’ll have to make Chad do it for him.

Meanwhile, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will come face to face with Kate for the first time since the Stefano and Gina news was made public. He’ll blast his former wife for aiding and abetting the devious pair, and putting many lives at stake, including Hattie Adams and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

There’s a good chance that Roman will tell Kate she’s fired from her job at the Brady Pub, and that he’s replaced her with Hattie, who is eager to please Roman due to her romantic feelings for him.

Meanwhile, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will show up with Hattie posing as Marlena in order to meet Stefano and negotiate the release of his girlfriend, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

In addition, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will meet up with Princess Gina for the first time since finding out that Hope was brainwashed and that it was Gina who pushed her from the balcony that led to her year-long coma.

The two women will have a very tense confrontation. Days of Our Lives fans will likely seen Jen try to pull Hope out, but so far there hasn’t been any luck on reversing Dr. Rolf’s work.