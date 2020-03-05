Australian Beauty Rosanna Arkle Bares Peachy Booty In A Tiny Red Bikini

Instagram sensation Rosanna Arkle had a treat for her 5.1 million followers on Thursday, taking to social media to share a gorgeous bikini shot that saw her rocking a fiery-red swimsuit. The sizzling blonde showed off her perfect derriere in the teeny beach item, posing for a sun-kissed snap that offered a splendid view of the sea and of her killer curves.

The photo was taken in New Zealand, where the celebrated Australian model has spent the past few months. The image captured a breathtaking shot of the calm, clear waves of Matapouri Bay, as well as the serene sky overhead, and showed Rosanna turning her back to the camera to admire the tropical sight. The stunner was looking towards the horizon with one hand raised to her forehead as if to block out the glaring sun. Her other hand rested on her tiny waist, accentuating her chiseled figure.

The snap portrayed Rosanna from the mid-thigh up, fully showcasing the model’s bombshell curves. The 31-year-old hottie put her peachy booty on display as she basked in the golden rays, and flaunted her toned thighs and trim midriff. Her bikini was a skimpy thong design made up of minuscule bottoms and a spaghetti-strap top. While her blonde tresses blocked some of the view, concealing most of the brightly-colored top, the scanty bottoms were amply shown. The itty-bitty bikini was a low-waist number that highlighted her narrow midsection and sculpted hips. The bombshell appeared to be standing with one leg in front of the other, teasing a glimpse of her thigh gap.

Rosanna proudly showed off her glowing tan in the eye-catching shot. The GC alum completed her beach look with a few sparkling accessories, including a couple of gold bangle bracelets and a shiny ring that she wore on her index finger. Her hair looked windswept and bounced in the air, tousled by a playful sea breeze.

“It’s getting chilly gf x,” Playboy model Jaylene Cook commented on the sun-drenched shot.

The tropical decor was complete with two lush thickets of vegetation that framed Rosanna’s curvaceous physique on either side. The greenery enriched the vibrant palette of the photo, complementing the azure seascape, as well as the model’s blazing bikini.

“Sooo beautiful – as u are… fantastic view and colours [sic],” gushed one of the blonde’s numerous admirers.

The Aussie cutie captioned the snap with two herb emoji, and let her following know that she would be returning home very soon. Shared to Instagram bright and early in the morning, the photo quickly amassed more than 45,600 likes in just three hours of having been posted. The hot bikini look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up 620-plus messages from Rosanna’s legion of fans.

“Amazing view,” wrote one person, followed by a peach emoji and a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Hell of a view indeed,” agreed another, adding a drooling-face emoji.