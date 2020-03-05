Abby Dowse Rocks Crop Top, Bikini Botoms & Cowboy Boots In Sexy Selfie

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse seems to enjoy exploring creative ideas when it comes to throwing a new outfit together. She also does not mind flashing some skin in the process. Her latest Instagram share is an example of her ability to come up with a new look that displayed both. The beauty looked stunning a pair of string bikini bottoms that she paired with a crop top and cowboy boots.

Abby’s top was a bright yellow with the words “good vibes only” written across the front. The strings on the sides of the barely-there black bikini bottoms were pulled high on her waist, accentuating her slender midsection. The stunner’s boots were also black and featured a white snakeskin detail along the top edges and toes.

The snap was a sexy selfie in which Abby captured her reflection in a mirror, giving her followers a nice look her entire body in the outfit. She was standing in a room that was decorated primarily in white, which caused her bronze skin to pop. She posed with one hip cocked to the side, highlighting her hourglass shape. Her toned thighs were also on display. She gave the camera a sultry look as she held one hand up to the side of her face.

Abby wore her hair in a messy bun piled on the top of her head with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup application included dark brows and a nude gloss on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings and sanity bracelets.

In the caption, she repeated the phrase on her shirt, adding watermelon slice emoji.

Many of Abby’s 2.1 million followers were impressed with the look. The comments section was filled with dozens of flame and heart-eye emoji. Some of her fans had a little bit more to say about the enticing getup.

“Holy hell so stunning and hot in them boots,” one admirer wrote.

“U [sic] look fantastic keep up the great work your pics are getting better and better each time,” a second Instagram user told her.

“Oh! My! God! Absolutely stunning. Love the boots,” gushed a third fan.

“Absolutely stunning Never fail to amaze me,” a fourth follower said.

It’s not unusual for Abby to leave her admirers stunned with photos that show her scantily clad. It seems one of her favorite things to wear is a bikini, and she recently flaunted plenty of bare skin in an animal-print two-piece while taking a dip in the pool.