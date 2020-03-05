Kelis Proves She’s The Queen Of Cool In Matching Tracksuit While Rocking Fiery Red Hair On Tour

Kelis is currently on tour and is killing it with her fashion game.

The “Caught out There” hitmaker looked incredible in a matching tracksuit that was made up of different colors including red, green, black, and white. On the left side of the jacket appeared a jeweled “K,” which could have been personalized for the star. Kelis rocked the ensemble with shiny red sneakers and sported her signature curly hair the same color. The “Good Stuff” songstress has changed the color of locks numerous times over the years and opted for it to be fiery for the headline tour she is currently performing in.

Kelis accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets on her wrist, and appeared to have a gold chain going across her ankle. She put on large hoop earrings and wrapped a red fanny pack around her waist. She also applied a bold red lip and black mascara for the occasion.

Kelis posed alongside her DJ named Nikki who she has been friends with for 20 years. On Nikki’s most recent Instagram post, she referred to Kelis’ music as “dope” and admitted that she wishes she had written the songs herself.

Kelis placed both hands in her pocket and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile. The singer who is known for being effortlessly cool made it look effortless and stunned her fans.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 15,300 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.

“You’re such a fashion icon,” one user wrote.

“Nobody is style is like yours, @kelis your unique,” another shared.

“You have been my red/orange hair inspiration since the 2000s. Since the ‘I HATE YOU SO MUCH RIGHT NOW!!!!’ Days lol. I loveeeee youuuuuu!!!” remarked a third fan passionately.

“Your hair is literally fire,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelis’ current tour is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Kaleidoscope.

Earlier this week, the “Get Along With You” chart-topper kicked off the first show in Budapest, Hungary. The European tour is scheduled to continue throughout March and will finish in the U.K. in London.

The day after her London concert, Kelis will open up a pop-up in the city to mix up milkshakes for customers. The “Lil Star” entertainer will release five limited-edition shakes that are named after her songs — “Good Stuff,” “Millionaire,” “Mars,” “Trick Me,” and “I Want Your Love.”