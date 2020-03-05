Alan Bersten Shares Video Of Hilarious Human Bike Featuring ‘DWTS’ Pro Pals

Alan Bersten shared a video to his Instagram account of a hilarious human bike featuring some of his Dancing with the Stars pro pals. He posted the fun clip as a way to show how the dancers are blowing off steam as they pass the halfway point of their live tour, which ends in April.

The clip begins with a pan of the group in what appears to be an exercise room of a hotel. Looking to get in a little exercise between shows as a way to keep their energy up for the two-hour nightly extravaganza, the group took to exercise bikes.

First seen in the clip is Daniella Karagach, who looks serious as she pedals her bike to the tune of Queen’s iconic rock song “Bicycle Race,” featured on their 1978 album Jazz. She is wearing a white crop top, tight leggings, and white sneakers.

Next to Daniella is Gleb Savchenko, who is also riding an exercise bike. His muscles are on full display as he wears a black tank top and exercise pants while pedaling. He, too, is not looking at the camera.

Finally, fans got to see Alan’s bike, which was decidedly different from the other two pieces of exercise equipment.

The human bike was made up of Witney Carson in the front, Lindsay Arnold as the seat, and Jenna Johnson as the base moving Alan’s legs. Riding atop the group, Alan is happily pedaling away as if this style of bike was the most normal in the world.

Fans were taken aback at the clip, which showed the physical strength the women had to not only hold up the handsome dance pro as he moved his legs but the good sportsmanship they had as they participated in the outlandish idea.

While Witney was laughing in the clip as was Alan, Jenna didn’t look amused underneath everyone as she moved Alan’s legs around and around, mimicking the motion of pedaling a bike. Fans could not initially see Lindsay’s face as she was looking down in order to keep her back straight to support Alan’s weight. She turned her head toward the camera in the last seconds of the clip.

The aforementioned dancers continue to work alongside their fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, and Pasha Pashkov on a live tour. The show delivers favorite dances featured on the ABC reality competition series right to fans in a two hour, high-energy extravaganza.

The clip drew some fun responses from fans who posted their feelings in the accompanying comments section.

“Tour content keeps getting better and better,” joked one fan of the series.

“It truly puts smiles on our faces to see you working & playing hard! Nice balance,” said another follower after asking Alan if this whole scenario was his idea, and he responded it was.

“Where can I get one of those bikes? You are the best!” remarked a third social media user.

“Not for sale. Sorry! Still a prototype,” Alan responded.