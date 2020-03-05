Brandi Cyrus Gets Wet In A Bikini: ‘Feeling Grateful’

Brandi stunned in a plunging bikini in South Africa.

Brandi Cyrus proudly showed off her bikini body in a gorgeous new snap posted to her Instagram account this week. The star, who’s sister to Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, stunned as she posed for the camera in her two-piece while she spent some time in a swimming pool during what appeared to be a recent vacation.

Brandi treated her 1.1 million followers on the social media site to a look at her toned body in the shot, as she told fans in the caption that she was feeling “feeling grateful.”

The beauty stunned as she appeared to wear only minimal, if any, makeup for the photo, which showed her as she got soaking wet leaning half out of the swimming pool in her white-and-brown patterned bikini.

The top featured a round neck design and appeared to be a plunging crop top-style that showed off a little of her décolletage. It featured thin straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.

She paired that with bikini bottoms in the same print and featuring a thick waistband across her hips.

Brandi let her long blond hair down for the photo as she flashed a huge smile for the camera, with her vacation lodge blurred but still visible in the background.

Miley’s big sister rested on her arms, which were stretched out in front of her on the white tiling on the side of the pool, while she also showed off her dark manicure with long, black nails.

Brandi revealed in the upload that she was spending some time in South Africa. The actress and TV host tagged the official account of Tswalu Kalahari Game Reserve.

She also revealed exactly where she got her fun bikini look from. She tagged the swimwear brand Frankies as well as her friend, photographer Rachel L’Antigua, who took the snap.

But while there’s no doubt that Brandi’s body looked very fit and toned in the photo, she actually told one follower in the comments section that she hadn’t been to the gym in a year.

“I actually stopped going to the ‘gym’ about a year ago – having my own little farm now I do so much work every day cleaning stalls, lifting hay bales feed bags ect that between that and the riding I get such great exercise!” she said after a fan inquired about her diet and exercise routine in the comments section.

But this isn’t the first time Brandi revealed the results of all her hard work on the farm.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty showed off her bikini body once again in a green two-piece and a cowboy hat just last week.