‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Says He’s 9 Months Sober After Sending Drunken Texts To Raquel Leviss

The celebrity DJ turned his life around after sending vile texts to his longtime girlfriend.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy said his drunken blowout with his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, prompted him to get sober nearly nine months ago.

On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, viewers saw evidence of James’ drunken rampage in which he called Raquel names such as “whore” and “slut” in dozens of angry text messages after she passed out from a night out. The SUR waitress later told James if he didn’t stop drinking, they were done.

Fast forward to real time, and James has confirmed he quit drinking and has remained sober for close to a year. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, James appeared to be appalled by his past behavior and told host Andy Cohen he hadn’t taken a drink in nearly nine months and that he feels “completely different” than the spiraling man he saw onscreen.

“I have been to AA meetings and stuff since then and I’ve really taken hold of my life and try to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better,” James said. “I know I should be doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel.”

While James admitted that in the past he would “sneak” alcohol after promising to quit, he said this time is different.

“I have hidden that before from people and I have lied about that before,” James said. “This time I’m not lying to myself about it and it feels incredible. Eventually, the people will see too.”

James also confirmed his sobriety on Instagram, where he said it “feels so good” to be sober. Many followers congratulated James on his decision to quit drinking, although some expressed disbelief that he’s actually sticking to it. Some users wrote that James would have needed extensive rehab and therapy, and wouldn’t have been able to quit his alcohol addiction cold turkey.

But Raquel chimed in to write, “IM SO PROUD OF MY BOYFRIEND!! I can shout it from a rooftop!”

Indeed, Raquel has been her man’s biggest supporter. In an emotional post to Instagram, Raquel wrote that she “teared up” watching the rage text episode on Vanderpump Rules because she can now see “the exact moment” her relationship with James “took a turn for the better.” Raquel also said she is not tolerating the bad behavior any longer and that she is proud of James for taking his sobriety so seriously.