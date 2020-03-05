Dana White Live Streamed Phone Call With Tom Brady Discussing Free Agency

The UFC honcho posted an Instagram Live video during a phone call with Tom Brady.

UFC President Dana White called up Tom Brady to get some information on where the quarterback will play next season. White recorded the phone conversation on Instagram Live and Brady revealed he’s unsure about the future.

The biggest story line in the NFL this off-season has been Brady’s free agency. Most reports have indicated that the six-time Super Bowl champion will be parting ways with the New England Patriots, and have linked him to various teams throughout the league.

On Wednesday, the UFC honcho decided to call up his quarterback legend friend to not only get information on where the 42-year-old might end up next year, but pitch him on playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. White who is from Manchester, Connecticut and grew up a Boston sports fan said he wants Brady to remain a Patriot.

During the Instagram Live video which was recorded and posted to Barstool Sports’ Twitter account, the UFC president said if the quarterback is leaving the Patriots then he should play for the Raiders. The 50-year-old resides in Las Vegas, Nevada – which is the home of the UFC – and listed several reasons Brady should play there.

“Las Vegas would love to have you here with the Raiders. The stadium, the facility is incredible,” he said.

Besides the incredible training facilities, White mentioned how convenient it would be for the future Hall Of Famer’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids to commute back and forth from their home in nearby Los Angeles, California.

First and foremost though @danawhite wants @TomBrady back with the Patriots pic.twitter.com/uHBZrgRWpk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2020

The four-time Super Bowl MVP told White he was taking his time during the off-season because it’s his first taste of free agency.

“I know it’s been a lot of patience for me and obviously, being where I’ve been for 20 years, it’s been an amazing experience. I don’t know what the future holds right now. I’m just trying to be patient through this process, my first time going through it.”

He added that he intends to spend the next “10 to 12 days” with his family and they are going away on vacation. This would mean he would return around March 16, which according to the Bleacher Report is when NFL front offices can officially begin contacting free agents. Players are eligible to sign contracts with new teams starting March 18.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the list of teams pursuing Brady became smaller recently. Both the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts have said they do not wish to pursue the quarterback in free agency. Although it’s unknown where he will land, a source revealed Brady is expected to make his decision quickly.