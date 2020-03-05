Former World Champion Fires More Shots At Triple H, Says WWE Is The ‘Worst Place Ever To Work’

Much as he often does when interviewed, “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner didn’t hold back when talking about his time working for WWE in a recent podcast appearance, blasting the promotion yet again and saving some of his more vitriolic comments for his former in-ring rival, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Steiner recently appeared on former World Championship Wrestling ring announcer David Penzer’s Sitting Ringside podcast, where he was asked what he feels went wrong in his two runs with WWE. The 57-year-old veteran wrestler looked back on how Triple H “beat everybody” who had returned to WWE after WCW folded in 2001, including Kevin Nash and himself. He also mentioned WCW legend Sting, who made his long-awaited WWE debut in November 2014 but lost to “The Game” a few months later at WrestleMania 31.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion then insinuated that Triple H became so powerful in the wrestling business because of his marriage to WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie.

“Of course, it does help banging the boss’ daughter so he took advantage of everything that he could and he beat everyone from WCW. They treated everyone like sh*t and we’re all in the same business. Wrestling is a small knit community, it’s a brotherhood. But you’re gonna treat us bad because we wrestled for somebody else? It made no sense but now it’s biting them in the a**.”

Talking about how he feels in general about his WWE stints, Steiner stressed that he believes that the company is the “worst place ever to work,” pointing out that the likes of CM Punk and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) previously said similar things about their time working for Vince McMahon. He recalled frequently wanting to quit during these two WWE runs, including the first one in the early 1990s, where he won the then-WWF’s Tag Team Championships alongside his brother Rick.

As further cited by WrestlingNews.co, Penzer also touched on Steiner’s friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who was inducted in 2018. While Jarrett was able to make peace with WWE after almost two decades of strained relations, Steiner expressed no interest in doing so in order to get inducted as well. He told his former WCW colleague that he doesn’t see much sense in entering a hall of fame that doesn’t have a physical building — one that he believes merely “exists in Vince’s mind.” These comments echo the ones he made in an interview last year, where he also described the WWE Hall of Fame as a “fantasy.”