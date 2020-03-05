Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Rock Chick Side With Post Malone

Carrie showed off a new look as she hung out with Post Malone in Nashville.

Carrie Underwood and Post Malone may not make the most likely of friendships, but Carrie proved that the twosome actually get along pretty well as she shared a snap of herself with the rapper at his gig in Nashville on March 4. The 36-year-old mom of two took to social media to tell fans how much fun she had during the 24-year-old’s gig at the Bridgestone Arena, and she showed off a bit of a different look as she hung out with the star.

In the photo posted to Instagram, the twosome appeared to have a whole lot of fun as they spent some time together backstage at the gig and stood in front of a cartoon mural that showed Post in a number of different poses.

Post flashed a peace sign for the camera and playfully stuck out his tongue. He wore a lilac t-shirt with a unicorn, rainbow, and a castle design emblazoned on the front as he posed alongside the popular country star, who proudly showed off her rock side at the gig.

The blond beauty ditched her signature nude lipstick for a much darker hue as she sported a darker brown lip and rocked some heavy eyeliner on her eyes for a glamorous rocker chic look.

She also kept things a little edgier in a green camouflage print top that was covered in shiny sequins. Carrie still rocked her signature hair though, as she sported her blond locks down with a slight curl and a severe side part on the right side of her head.

In the caption, Carrie – who also shared clips from the show on Instagram Stories – told her 9.4 million followers that Post put on a “great show” in Nashville while she also revealed that he’d introduced her to his mom.

Fans clearly loved seeing the stars – who arguably represent either end of the musical spectrum – come together in Music City, as some even encouraged the duo to team up on a duet.

“MAKE A SONG TOGETHER!” one fan commented on the photo of the star, who recently showed off her seriously toned arms in a white tank top in a snap posted to the social media site.

“This picture is everything. Country meet rap, rap meet country,” another Instagram user commented.

Another fan noticed the beauty’s rocker chic look in the photo, as they wrote in the comments, “Loving your makeup in this pic! It sounds like you had a great time tonight!!”

The new photo of the unlikely pairing has received more than 113,000 likes in the first five hours since Carrie first shared it to her account.