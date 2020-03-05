Britney Spears Shares Shirtless Photo Of Sam Asghari In Bathtub: ‘A Stunner’

Britney Spears posted a shirtless photo of boyfriend Sam Asghari to Instagram in tribute to his birthday, thrilling her followers with the intimate pic of her handsome beau in a bathtub. Sam celebrated his big day on March 4, and the pop star declared the 26-year-old model and fitness trainer “a stunner” and told him she loved him.

The singer used the social media sharing site to send birthday wishes to Sam by posting the image, which she revealed she took herself in the photo’s accompanying caption. Britney also told her fans that this shot was her favorite on Sam’s Instagram page.

The former teen idol also let her 23.5 million followers in on a little secret: that she had never photographed a man before taking this snapshot of her boyfriend of four years.

The sensual pic shows Sam lying in a bathtub surrounded by luxe-looking tile. The way the water is bubbling around his toned arms and six-pack abs could mean that he is enjoying a jacuzzi tub, where the water is used as a tool for hydrotherapy or relaxation.

The model is seen from the waist up. His bare chest is exposed, with his muscular arms a prominent feature of the physically fit heartbreaker. Sam is wearing a bracelet on his left wrist. His hair is styled high and away from his face, trimmed close to the sides of his head and tapered in the back. Sam’s facial scruff is full but neat, and his eyes are closed with his left hand covering them.

Fans loved the photo and shared their own feelings regarding the sexy share in the comments section.

“Singer, songwriter, director, producer, dancer, PHOTOGRAPHER! WHAT CANT U DO QUEEN?!” said a fan who applauded all of Britney’s many talents.

“I’m so happy for my beautiful queen, u deserve the best of this world…. he was born to make u happy,” remarked a second admirer who applauded the couple’s relationship.

“This is so sweet. What a stunning couple y’all are,” noted a third follower and fan of the twosome.

The couple has been going strong since meeting in 2016 on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video where Sam played her love interest. He has remained a constant in her life as she endured several tumultuous years and personal issues throughout the duration of their relationship.

These issues included Britney’s father’s — Jamie Spears — health struggles, including his 2018 hospitalization and subsequent surgeries. The family also weathered an incident between Britney’s oldest son, Jayden Federline, and Jamie, where Jamie allegedly put his hands on him during an altercation.

The singer also broke her foot in February while dancing.