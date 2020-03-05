‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Kitty Be A Former Disney Star?

At the beginning of February, the third season of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox. As the weeks have gone on, fans of the show have been trying to guess which celebrities are underneath the costumes.

One contestant who is very popular among views is Kitty who appears to be a female who has an incredible voice. For their debut performance, they sang Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” and wowed the panelists. A week later, they changed it up and performed Brett Young’s “Mercy.”

Last night, they continued to show off their talent and blew the house down with “Mama’s Broken Heart” By Miranda Lambert.

Each week, the panelists and viewers come up with different guesses as they can’t pinpoint who it could be.

In Kitty’s clue first package, they said she feels like the show is made for her and that people only remember her for who she was, not who she has become, per Parade.

A lot of fans have speculated that Kitty could be an established actress who can sing. The panel guesses have been Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton, and Nicole Richie. However, viewers have a few other names in mind.

Disney stars over the years have proven that they are multitalented. Some believe Kitty could be “Come Back To Me” songstress Vanessa Hudgens. The High School Musical actress rose to fame after she played the role of Gabriella in the Disney Channel Original Movie, a part which she is still remembered for today.

On social media, fans have been tweeting why they also think it’s Hudgens.

“The Kitty on #MaskedSinger is 100000% @VanessaHudgens! The red dress clue tonight – hello Gabriella Montez’s iconic HSM outfit! And those vocals sound sooooo much like her!!” one user wrote.

“The Kitty clues do kinda match Vanessa Hudgens and it sounds like her,” another shared.

“The Kitty could be Vanessa Hudgens, the rose clue could be from the movie Beastly that she was in,” explained a third account.

Other guesses have included Harry Potter star Emma Watson and Mila Kunis.

Kitty is currently still in the competition meaning fans will have to continue watching to find out who is singing underneath the mask.

Last night, Taco was voted out by the audience.

When it came down to the unmasking them, it was revealed to be comedian Tom Bergeron. The Emmy Award-winner joked that being on The Masked Singer was the most work he had done in years.

Last week, living legend Dionne Warwick was eliminated from the competition. The “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself” hitmaker took part as Mouse and received a warm welcome from the audience.