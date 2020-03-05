Kylie Jenner Sizzles In A String Bikini At The Beach

Kylie showed some serious skin in a two-piece as she hit the beach with best friend Stassi.

Kylie Jenner stunned in two gorgeous new photos posted to her Instagram account this week as she hit the beach in a skimpy string bikini alongside friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The stunning upload, which the star shared with her fans on March 4 and featured two snaps, showed the twosome as they walked along the sand together in their pretty skimpy two-pieces.

The first shot showed the two beauties as they posed for the camera with the ocean behind them.

Kylie sizzled in a patterned triangle bikini, which featured a pink, blue, and white top that plunged low on her chest to show off plenty of décolletage. The top also featured thin strings in the same pattern, which stretched up and tied behind her neck for a halter-neck look.

The beauty flashed plenty of skin in the triangular top, which perfectly showcased her flat and toned middle.

She kept things a little bit more covered on the bottom, as her bikini bottoms weren’t visible in the snap. Instead, she rocked a multicolored sheer cover-up, which she wrapped around her bottom half and tied in a knot on her left hip.

While her bottoms weren’t shown, her long, toned legs were visible as the long sarong perfectly showed off her pins and all-over tan as she walked barefoot along the sand. She also wore a gold belly chain wrapped around her middle.

Kylie had her hair scraped back away from her face for the photo, which has received more than 4.5 million likes in less than 10 hours, while she also rocked a pair of very large hoop earrings in both ears as she placed her left hand on Stassie’s thigh.

As for Stassie, she gave the camera a sultry glare in a blue and white patterned bikini as she flashed her own bikini body.

The beauty – who recently sizzled in a revealing brown bikini – equally stunned as she stood side on to the camera slightly behind the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and posed with her blue patterned cover-up blowing in the wind behind her like a cape.

Stassie flashed her flawless figure in her fun two-piece, which was also made up of a triangle top and skimpy bottoms that tied across both of her hips.

The second photo in the two-snap upload gave fans a better look at their bikini bodies after Kylie previously showed off her body in a plunging bikini top on social media back in January.

Kylie stood a little closer to the camera as she flashed the skin, while Stassie got pretty cheeky. She posed with her back facing the camera to flash her booty and reveal that her swimwear bottoms were actually a thong design.

A number of fans commented on the gorgeous snaps.

One Instagram user called the besties “unreal.”

“It’s illegal to be this cute,” another person wrote.

Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian also spotted the sizzling bikini shots, as she commented, “Wow this looks so beautiful.”