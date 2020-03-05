Katy Perry Confirms She’s Pregnant In ‘Never Worn White’ Video, Says Her And Orlando Bloom Are ‘Excited’

The singer called her pregnancy 'probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.'

Katy Perry confirmed to fans that she is pregnant. After premiering the full video for “Never Worn White” where it’s apparent she is expecting, the singer went on social media and said her and fiance Orlando Bloom are “excited” about the pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old posted a clip of her latest music video that had fans speculating she was pregnant. Once the full video was posted to YouTube the American Idol judge took to social media to make the big announcement official.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Perry went on Instagram Live and spoke to fans about her pregnancy while munching on mangoes. She made mention of her baby and alluded to her upcoming studio album.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth – literally – but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

In case fans had any doubts she told them to check out the “Never Worn White” video. The singer said her and her 43-year-old fiance were both thrilled about the news, and joked that it’s the biggest secret she’s ever kept. She also was happy to tell fans through her music.

“I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

Wearing a yellow-striped sweater, Perry said she had to come clean because her baby bump was “getting pretty obvious.”

After tweeting a link to her new video and saying how busy her summer would be, she also made jokes about not having to keep her baby bump a secret.

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” the singer tweeted.

Her tweet about “sucking it in” received over 87,000 likes, 10,000 retweets and 3,500 comments in four hours. Fans flooded her replies with tweets congratulating her and Bloom on their upcoming bundle of joy.

Katy perry screaming about being pregnant is the same reaction that I had when I found out! Congratulations @katyperry #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/mle5vuy5Ll — sarah ???? (@xkatycatsarah) March 5, 2020

During her Instagram Live session, Perry tilted the camera down to gives fans an up-close look at her large baby bump. She also divulged some of her recent eating habits including a new addiction to spicy food which has grown so bad she’s resorted to carrying around a bottle of hot sauce in her purse wherever she goes.

“I don’t just eat healthy snacks all the time. You’re talking cravings,” the expecting mother said.

Perry and Bloom started dating after she split from Russell Brand in 2012 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship. This past Valentine’s Day the couple got engaged but have yet to announce a wedding date.