‘One Piece’ Chapter 973 Spoilers: Kyoshiro’s True Identity Finally Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 973 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would finally reveal the true identity of Kyoshiro. When he first appeared in the manga, Kyoshiro was first introduced as the boss of one of the most notorious yakuza groups in the Land of Wano and a close ally of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. However, it turned out the Kyoshiro is really the missing member of the Nine Red Scabbards, a group of powerful samurais who are loyal to the late Kozuki Oden.

Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 973 would feature Lady Kozuki Toki taking her last breath after sending her son, Kozuki Momonosuke, and the samurais to the future using her devil fruit ability. Lady Toki helped them travel through time to prevent them from being killed and give them the opportunity to avenge Lord Oden from Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. Shogun Orochi is enraged that he could not find proof that Lord Oden’s children and the samurais are killed.

Though most of them traveled with Momonosuke into the future, some of the Nine Red Scabbards, including Denjiro, were left behind. While waiting for the arrival of his comrades, One Piece Chapter 973 spoilers revealed that Denjiro concealed his identity, changed his appearance, adopted the name “Kyoshiro,” and started gathering subordinates. After becoming popular in the Land of Wano, Kyoshiro decided to become Shogun Orochi’s ally and take the role of Hyogoro the Flower as the new boss of the yakuza group in the Flower Capital.

Aside from being known as the notorious samurai and Shogun Orochi’s ally, One Piece Chapter 973 spoilers also revealed that Denjiro is also the Witching Hour Boy. The Witching Hour Boy is the mysterious chief in the Land of Wano. He stole money from the wealthy citizens of the Flower Capital and gave it to the poor people of Ebisu Town.

While serving Shogun Orochi, Kyoshiro learned that Kozuki Hiyori was separated from Kawamatsu the Kappa. Kyoshiro immediately started finding Hiyori and when he saw her, he didn’t think twice before revealing his real identity. Kyoshiro told Hiyori not to reveal his identity to anyone, even to their close allies, until the moment that Momonosuke and the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards arrive and the battle against Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido starts. Since then, Kyoshiro took care of Hiyori and changed her identity to Komurasaki.