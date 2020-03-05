Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Abby Goes Undercover

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby pulls out all the stops to help Chance bring down Phyllis once and for all. However, Phyllis might manage to foil Abby’s plan.

It’s no secret that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is blackmailing Chance (Donny Boaz), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) with a recording of Adam and Chance admitting to a crime. So far, Phyllis has successfully managed to force both Abby and Chelsea into giving up their shares of The Grand Phoenix Hotel, which makes her the sole owner. The hotel was her baby, and Phyllis feels she has the right to own it.

Now, Abby has had it with Phyllis’s behavior, and Chance agrees with her. Together, they develop a plan to get the recording and neutralize Phyllis’s threat. Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently discussed the storyline about Abby and Chance’s battles with Phyllis with Soap Opera Digest.

“They realize they need to beat Phyllis at her own game,” Griffith revealed.

“Chance and Abby see themselves ‘bending the law’ rather than ‘breaking it’ so they can outsmart Phyllis.”

Together, Chance and Abby develop a devious plan. They decide that Phyllis likely has her copy of the conversation in her safe deposit box. Because Abby is a woman, they somehow think that Abby would be able to impersonate Phyllis easily. Sure, she’s decades younger with blond hair, and Abby is also a highly recognizable Newman — surely she remembers her big magazine cover last year — but that doesn’t stop the new dynamic duo from undertaking the plan. Abby is thrilled with the idea of what she is about to do.

“Abby has always enjoyed a sense of danger and relishes the opportunity to get revenge against Phyllis,” teased the scribe.

Abby isn’t that far removed from her big stunt days as an heiress who lost all her clothing that one time and she loves a bit of adventure in her life. This feud with Phyllis and her ex-FBI boyfriend is just what she needs.

Abby dresses up like Phyllis and goes straight to the bank to talk her way into the redhead’s safe deposit box at the bank. Surely there’s no way this plan will fail. However, Phyllis ends up showing up at the same time, which leaves Abby in a serious pickle. With little time to think, Abby locks herself in a bathroom stall. However, Phyllis yells insults through the door at her, and Abby is about to blow the whole thing sky high after Phyllis’s abusive behavior.

“Little does Phyllis know, Abby is ready to explode and run the risk of exposing the whole plot!” said Griffith.