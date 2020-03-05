Nastia Liukin Stuns In Pink And White Zebra Print Bikini As She Celebrates Event Bearing Her Name

The Olympic gymnast is counting down the days until the Nastia Liukin Cup.

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin treated her fans to a set of stunning bikini photos as part of a countdown to a gymnastic event that’s very important to her.

On Tuesday, Nastia, 30, took to Instagram to share the pair of pictures with her 1 million followers. The former gymnast was pictured flaunting her lithe, athletic frame in a two-piece that featured a fun pink and white zebra print pattern. Her tiny top was embellished with an funky V-bar detail in the center of the bust. The design gave the garment’s cups a geometric shape with sharp edges. Nastia’s top also had thin spaghetti straps, but they were mostly covered up by her thick, wavy hair.

Nastia’s matching bikini briefs featured a cheeky cut with thick sides that hit her right at the hip. The waist dipped down in front to expose Nastia’s flat lower stomach. The design of the bottoms helped give the illusion that the blond beauty had more of an hourglass shape. The high-cut leg openings also accentuated her long, lean thighs.

Nastia used a tag to identify her bikini as a Bond-Eye Swim design. According to the brand’s website, she was pictured wearing the Can’t Stop V Crop top and High Kicker Bikini Brief in Pink Cadillac.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor added an extra pop of pink to her playful beachwear by rocking a straw visor in Barbie’s favorite color. Nastia’s beauty look also included lipstick and eye shadow in pale pink shades. She completed her makeup application with dark eyeliner on her top and lower lash lines, along with a generous coat of mascara.

Nastia accessorized her bikini with a delicate diamond choker and medallion necklace from NOA Jewelry. She was also sporting a pair of diamond solitaire earrings, along with some smaller studs.

The chic athlete was posing on beach in front of a clear, powder blue sky and white waves gently crashing on the shore.

In the caption of her post, the former Olympian revealed that there were three days until the Nastia Liukin Cup at the time she shared her bikini photo on her Instagram page. According to OnMilwaukee, the gymnastics event that bears Nastia’s name will take place on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The competition will feature some of the United States’ top Junior Olympic competitors.

Nastia’s Instagram page is slowly becoming a sea of pink as the event approaches. She’s wearing the color in all of her recent posts, including another photo that was snapped on a beach. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the gymnast was pictured posing in a pink sequined bra and underwear set from Dolce & Gabbana in a snapshot that she shared last week.