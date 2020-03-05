Samantha Rayner Stuns In Plunge Swimsuit On Instagram

Samantha Rayner has been posting incredible photos to her Instagram page from Thailand since a couple of days ago, and her newest share was another sizzling swimsuit pic. The stunner rocked a light yellow plunge one-piece that put her cleavage on show.

The beauty posed on a plush round outdoor chair with blue pillows. There were palm trees directly behind her, and beyond that was the ocean with several boats on the water.

Samantha laid on her left side and propped herself up with her arms, sitting up with her legs together. She gazed at the camera with a full pout, exuding some coy vibes.

The swimsuit, which popped against Samantha’s deep tan, featured a belt accent that was tied in front. Furthermore, it had thick straps and a high leg cut. A tag in the post noted that the ensemble was from Myra Swim.

Samantha wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and her voluminous locks fell down her back. She added glam to her look with her makeup application, sporting glossy pink lipstick, dark lashes, and light liner on her lower lids. She accessorized with dangle earrings, a watch, and a ring. Her white manicure also popped in the photo.

The geotag revealed that the model was in Upni Duniya, a luxury villa on the coast of Koh Samui in Thailand. Prior to this, she was posting shots from the western part of the island, so it looks like she’s enjoying various accommodations in the area.

It didn’t take long for the bombshell’s dedicated Instagram followers to send their love on the platform. In the first 30 minutes since going live, the post has garnered over 4,200 likes and over 40 comments.

“Just have to mentally prepare myself for the rest of your pics from Thailand FKN QUEEEEEN,” gushed an admirer.

“Literally so perfect wow this yellow on you too,” raved a second social media user.

“A true princess,” declared a supporter.

“Coming in your suitcase next time,” joked a fourth fan.

Yesterday, the stunner shared another post with two photos, that time posing in a leopard-print monokini. Samantha posed on her knees in both instances as she enjoyed an infinity pool. Her swimsuit was strapless with a high side cut, leaving her hips and booty bare. She slicked her hair back in a side part and accessorized with large hoop earrings. In the first photo, she tugged at her waist strap and gave a sultry pout.