Daisy Keech Shows Off Cleavage In Little Black Bikini Top On Instagram

Daisy Keech has been lighting up her Instagram feed over the past several days with bikini pics, and she kept it rolling with her newest share. The blond sensation shared two photos in the series as she flaunted her eye-catching cleavage in the first snap.

The stunner posed at the beach and held a bunch of yellow daisies in one hand and presumably her phone with the other hand. She wore her hair in a low bun and her bangs blew around her face.

Daisy’s bikini top was small and black, leaving not just her cleavage but a peek of her sideboob on show. The model sported a natural-looking makeup application to complete her look, and she rocked dark mascara, light eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

Behind the beauty was a stretch of beach with the ocean in the backdrop. The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies and the sun was sinking on the horizon. A beam of light lit up the water by her chin.

The second picture was taken with the ocean in front of Daisy, as she was drenched in sunlight. She glanced over at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face and her shimmery blush was prominent. Plus, this angle revealed her flirty manicure that consisted of red tips and small heart graphics.

The bombshell held the flowers closer to her face this time and stood next to dark rocks with a staircase in the middle. Beyond that were multiple buildings.

The update earned over 240,000 likes and Daisy’s fans took to the comments section to post over 1,300 messages. This included shout-outs from fellow models, such as Mathilde Tantot, whose compliment was liked over 90 times.

“Babe…. you are an angel,” she gushed.

“@mathildetantot my angel girl,” responded Daisy.

Abby Rao also stopped by with a comment.

“It’s literally unreal how gorgeous you are,” she raved.

“Oooo loving the back light!” exclaimed another model Ayla Woodruff, responding to her caption.

“Back light looks good but with you any light can’t compare to your shine angel,” declared a fourth social media user.

The hottie preceded this post with another sizzling snap as she posed with yellow flowers. That time she laid on her stomach on a white towel at the beach. Daisy went topless and wore a pair of light denim jeans. Her hair and makeup application looked identical to her newest share, although this time, she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a sultry manner.