‘Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 4 Preview: Roger Is Stuck In A Bitter Feud And Claire’s Medical Advice Travels

The next episode of 'Outlander' sees the group arrive in Brownsville amidst a bitter feud as Brianna tries to adjust.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest installment of Outlander delivered a “Stephen King-esque” episode. Considered somewhat of a standalone that dealt with the introduction of the Beardsley’s, the upcoming episode will continue with its normal format.

The synopsis for Episode 4 (titled “The Company We Keep”), as supplied by Fansided, is below.

“Roger leads Jamie’s militia to the rural trading post of Brownsville and finds himself embroiled in a bitter feud. Jamie and Claire arrive to find that Roger’s rather unusual strategy may have cost them the loyalty of the militia. Claire learns that her ‘modern’ medical advice has spread further than she intended.”

Episode 3 saw Jamie’s group starting out on their journey to Brownsville before they got distracted by the Beardsley’s. This week will see them catch up with the rest of the group. However, having left Roger (Richard Rankin) in charge seems to have caused some issues. And, as Fansided points out, this storyline has been somewhat altered from what occurred in the book series on which Outlander has been based.

In addition, it seems that Claire’s medical ideas may have reached much further than she expected. As viewers will remember in Episode 3, some notes were transcribed by Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and were to be sent to the printers. It is possible that Claire’s notes, which were on the other side of the paper, have somehow been printed up and distributed.

SpoilerTV also offers an alternative synopsis for this episode that details Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) storyline involving Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

“Brianna and Roger try to adjust to how Stephen has negatively affected their lives,” part of the synopsis reads.

Currently, everyone knows that Bonnet is still alive, having survived an explosion while in jail. However, no one is aware that Brianna has realized that he has survived. This synopsis could suggest that Roger has found out that Brianna knows. Although, considering that Roger will be in Brownsville for this episode, the possibility that this storyline will be tackled independently by the characters.

Here's some #outlander behind the scenes snaps. I honestly had so much fun on Set! So honoured to be part of the Clan ⚔???????????????????????????? #FreeWill #OutlanderS5 pic.twitter.com/wgBeTH7elA — Bronwyn James (@bronwynjames41) March 2, 2020

A new trailer released for the upcoming episode also reveals that there could be some conflict between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in relation to the baby they were left with after Fanny Beardsley (Bronwyn James) gave birth and disappeared in the middle of the night.

The trailer for the next episode of Outlander can be viewed below.

Season 5 of Outlander will return to Starz on March 1 at 8 p.m. EST.