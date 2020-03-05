Chrissy Teigen Admits To Having Breast Implants, But Says She ‘Wants Them Out Now’

The model opened up about her implants, saying she got them when she was just 20 years old.

Chrissy Teigen is ready to get candid about her past with plastic surgery. In an interview with Glamour UK for their Spring/Summer cover story, the model revealed that she had breast enhancement surgery quite early on in her career.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she said.

Teigen made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrator Swimsuit Issue. In the interview, Teigen was asked whether she had the enhancement to improve her own self-esteem. The model explained that she kept the same cup size, but the surgery “just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

The model, who is now married to singer John Legend, also shared exactly what kind of enhancement she had done.

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift,” she said.

Teigen, who’s now 34, continued by saying that, although she might want the procedure, she’s hesitant to have plastic surgery again after giving birth to two children with Legend. Teigen is now mother to a daughter, Luna Simone, who’s 3, and a son, Miles Theodore, who’s 1.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host said that she believes implants are supposed to be replaced every 10 years. Now that she has kids, though, Teigen is concerned about the risks of surgery. She joked that she doesn’t want to die “in boob surgery.”

Although Teigen may not have had the surgery to improve her self-esteem, she said in the interview that she has had issues with body confidence in the past. Teigen explained that she used to weigh herself every morning, afternoon and night and that she usually knew what the scale would say.

Teigen said that she did that for eight years, but added that it changed after she gave birth to her two children. It was at that point that she had to begin getting comfortable with her “new normal.”

In the past, Teigen has also been candid about other procedures she’s had done. In 2017, she told Refinery29 that she’d had liposuction done nine years earlier to remove fat around her armpit.